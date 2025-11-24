THIRDREALITY Launches Smart Garage Door Opener: Simple Installation, Broader Compatibility, and Matter Security

THIRDREALITY today announced the launch of its new Smart Garage Door Opener, a Matter-enabled solution that brings simple installation, broad compatibility, and secure smart home connectivity to everyday garage use. Unlike conventional openers that require electrical wiring, THIRDREALITY's design leverages the existing garage key interface, offering a safer and cleaner way to enable smart control without modifying the original system.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

Designed for Sectional Garage Doors

The THIRDREALITY Smart Garage Door Opener is purpose-built for sectional (flip-up) garage doors, the most common style found in U.S. households.

The included door sensor is specifically calibrated to detect the open and close status of sectional doors, providing precise real-time monitoring and reliable feedback.

By connecting through the garage key mechanism instead of the motor's wiring terminals, this opener offers:

Quick setup with no rewiring or circuit access required.

Wider key compatibility across existing garage door systems.

Consistent, stable operation for long-term everyday use.

Note: The current model is not compatible with rolling or sliding garage doors.

Quick Installation in Three Steps

Attach the sensor to the garage door.

Power on the controller.

Insert your garage key into the controller, adjust its position to align properly, and secure it in place — and you're done!

No wiring. No tools. Just plug, place, and go.

Matter-Enabled Security and Integration

Built on the Matter protocol, the opener ensures secure, encrypted communication and trusted authentication for every command.

It integrates seamlessly with Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home, allowing homeowners to monitor and control their garage door from their preferred smart home platform.

This combination of hardware simplicity and Matter-level security provides users both convenience and peace of mind.

Key Features

Remote Access – Open, close, and monitor the garage door from anywhere.

Family Sharing – Grant access to household members without physical keys.

Status Monitoring – Get real-time updates on whether your garage door is open or closed.

Availability:

THIRDREALITY Smart Garage Door Opener is now available online, including Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FX4G3ML2 or https://3reality.com/product/smartgarage-door-opener/ . For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.3reality.com/

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

Related Links:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Media Contact:

Tina Zhu

Marketing Manager

Third Reality, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Contact

Xuezhang Dong, ThirdReality, 1 4086070748, [email protected], ThirdReality

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE ThirdReality