THIRDREALITY Launches Smart Presence Sensor R2, Bringing Flexible Battery-Powered Presence Detection to Everyday Smart Homes

New 24GHz mmWave Zigbee sensor helps users automate bathrooms, hallways, closets, and other hard-to-wire spaces without requiring outlets or complex installation. Post this

The THIRDREALITY Smart Presence Sensor R2 was developed to address these real-world limitations by combining flexible placement with true presence detection technology.

"Presence automation should adapt to the home — not force the home to adapt to the sensor," said Xuezhang Dong, CEO at THIRDREALITY. "With the Presence Sensor R2, users can finally place a presence sensor where they actually need it, without worrying about wiring, outlets, or complicated installation."

The sensor uses advanced 24GHz mmWave radar technology capable of detecting subtle human presence while remaining unaffected by lighting conditions. Compared with camera-based solutions, radar sensing also provides a more privacy-friendly approach for bedrooms, bathrooms, hallways, and other personal spaces.

To improve stability in real-world environments, the Presence Sensor R2 includes AI-enhanced environmental learning that helps reduce false triggers caused by airflow, moving curtains, or similar environmental motion. Users can also select from five adjustable sensitivity levels depending on installation scenarios and automation preferences.

The THIRDREALITY Presence Sensor R2 supports Zigbee 3.0 connectivity and integrates with popular smart home platforms including:

Home Assistant (ZHA and Zigbee2MQTT)

Samsung SmartThings

Homey

Hubitat

Compatible Amazon Echo devices with built-in Zigbee hubs

The sensor can trigger smart home automations such as:

Keeping bathroom lights on while occupied

Automatically turning hallway lights on at night

Turning off lights only after a room is truly empty

Triggering climate, curtain, or security routines based on occupancy

The Smart Presence Sensor R2 is the third mmWave radar-based sensing product released by THIRDREALITY, following the company's earlier R1 and R3 sensor models. While the R1 focused on motion sensing and the R3 targeted advanced multi-function presence automation, the R2 was designed specifically to deliver a simpler and more flexible everyday presence detection experience.

Availability

THIRDREALITY Presence Sensor R2 is now available online,priced at $39.99 , including Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GWM6YVQL or https://thirdreality.com/product/smart-presence-sensor-r2/. For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.thirdreality.com/

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

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Media Contact

Tina zhu, Third Reality, Inc., 1 8003419616, [email protected], https://thirdreality.com/

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SOURCE Third Reality, Inc.