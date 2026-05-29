THIRDREALITY Launches Smart Presence Sensor R2, Bringing Flexible Battery-Powered Presence Detection to Everyday Smart Homes

THIRDREALITY, a smart home brand focused on open-standard and local-first automation solutions, today announced the launch of the THIRDREALITY Presence Sensor R2, a battery-powered 24GHz mmWave presence sensor designed to make reliable presence-based automation easier to deploy throughout the home.
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unlike traditional PIR motion sensors that often stop detecting users once they remain still, the Smart Presence Sensor R2 is designed to continuously detect subtle human movement such as reading, typing, brushing teeth, or adjusting posture on a sofa or bed. Powered by three standard AA batteries, the sensor eliminates the need for nearby outlets or USB power cables, allowing users to place it in areas where wired presence sensors are difficult or impractical to install.
Many smart home users experience common frustrations with traditional motion-based automation. Bathroom lights may suddenly turn off while someone is standing still. Hallway lights may fail to respond naturally during nighttime movement. Closets, storage rooms, and rental apartments often lack convenient power access for advanced automation devices.
The THIRDREALITY Smart Presence Sensor R2 was developed to address these real-world limitations by combining flexible placement with true presence detection technology.
"Presence automation should adapt to the home — not force the home to adapt to the sensor," said Xuezhang Dong, CEO at THIRDREALITY. "With the Presence Sensor R2, users can finally place a presence sensor where they actually need it, without worrying about wiring, outlets, or complicated installation."
The sensor uses advanced 24GHz mmWave radar technology capable of detecting subtle human presence while remaining unaffected by lighting conditions. Compared with camera-based solutions, radar sensing also provides a more privacy-friendly approach for bedrooms, bathrooms, hallways, and other personal spaces.
To improve stability in real-world environments, the Presence Sensor R2 includes AI-enhanced environmental learning that helps reduce false triggers caused by airflow, moving curtains, or similar environmental motion. Users can also select from five adjustable sensitivity levels depending on installation scenarios and automation preferences.
The THIRDREALITY Presence Sensor R2 supports Zigbee 3.0 connectivity and integrates with popular smart home platforms including:
- Home Assistant (ZHA and Zigbee2MQTT)
- Samsung SmartThings
- Homey
- Hubitat
- Compatible Amazon Echo devices with built-in Zigbee hubs
The sensor can trigger smart home automations such as:
- Keeping bathroom lights on while occupied
- Automatically turning hallway lights on at night
- Turning off lights only after a room is truly empty
- Triggering climate, curtain, or security routines based on occupancy
The Smart Presence Sensor R2 is the third mmWave radar-based sensing product released by THIRDREALITY, following the company's earlier R1 and R3 sensor models. While the R1 focused on motion sensing and the R3 targeted advanced multi-function presence automation, the R2 was designed specifically to deliver a simpler and more flexible everyday presence detection experience.
Availability
THIRDREALITY Presence Sensor R2 is now available online,priced at $39.99 , including Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GWM6YVQL or https://thirdreality.com/product/smart-presence-sensor-r2/. For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.thirdreality.com/
About THIRDREALITY
Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.
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Media Contact
Tina zhu, Third Reality, Inc., 1 8003419616, [email protected], https://thirdreality.com/
SOURCE Third Reality, Inc.
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