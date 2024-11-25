THIRDREALITY Launches Smart Watering Kit: Effortless Plant Care for Busy Lifestyles

THIRDREALITY is excited to introduce its latest innovation, the Smart Watering Kit, designed to make plant care easier and more efficient for busy individuals. This Zigbee-compatible product integrates seamlessly with popular Zigbee hubs like Amazon Echo devices with zigbee hub built-in, Home Assistant(ZHA/Z2M), SmartThings 2105/2018, Aeotec,Homey, Hubitat and THIRDREALITY's own Smart Bridge MZ1, allowing users to automate their plant care and manage their watering schedule remotely. Whether you're traveling or managing a busy work life, the Smart Watering Kit ensures your plants are well cared for without constant attention.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For Charlie, a frequent traveler with a collection of indoor plants, plant care had always been a source of concern. He had tried various methods to ensure his plants survived while he was away, but results were inconsistent. After discovering THIRDREALITY's Smart Watering Kit, Charlie paired it with the optional Soil Moisture Sensor (sold separately), which automatically activated watering when the sensor detected low moisture levels. No more guessing or risking overwatering. The adjustable water flow allowed Charlie to control exactly how much water was delivered to his plants, ensuring they received the care they needed.

"The automation gave me peace of mind. I didn't have to worry about my plants while I was away," Charlie shared. "It's like the system knows exactly when and how much to water them."

For Emily, a busy professional with little time to dedicate to plant care, the Smart Watering Kit's remote functionality was a lifesaver. While she didn't use the Soil Moisture Sensor, she loved being able to control the watering schedule directly from her phone, even when she wasn't at home. Whether she remembered during a late night at the office or while she was running errands, Emily could activate the watering system with just a few taps on her phone, ensuring her plants were watered on time.

"I don't need to be at home to take care of my plants anymore," Emily noted. "If I forget to water them in the morning, I can do it from anywhere. It's made plant care so much easier and less stressful."

With both automatic and remote-controlled watering options, the Smart Watering Kit is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of users. The adjustable water flow feature allows precise customization of how much water is dispensed, ensuring that different plants get exactly what they need. Additionally, users can set watering durations between 10 seconds to 16.5 minutes and intervals from 1 to 30 days to fit their unique plant care routines. The kit is battery-powered, making it a portable and flexible option for indoor gardening.

About THIRDREALITY

THIRDREALITY is a global leader in smart home technology, committed to providing innovative and convenient smart home solutions. Our product range includes smart lighting, sensors, smart plugs and other smart home devices. Through Zigbee, Matter and other protocols, THIRDREALITY aims to create an interoperable, connected and environmentally sustainable home experience.

THIRDREALITY Smart Watering Kit is now available for purchase online, including Amazon. Please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DLGJHQGM for more details on how this advanced security device can be part of your smart home solution.

For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.3reality.com/

Related Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThirdReality.offical

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thirdrealityinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG_rpEZrPoJNErGtvh5juHg

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thirdrealityofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thirdreality_inc

Media Contact

Tina Zhu, Third Reality, Inc, 1 800-341-9616, [email protected], www.3realtiy.com

Twitter

SOURCE Third Reality, Inc