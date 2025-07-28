THIRDREALITY Launches the World's First Matter-Enabled Smart Mechanical Keyboard MK1 -- Turn your keyboard into a smart home control center.

THIRDREALITY officially announces the release of the Smart Mechanical Keyboard MK1, a one-of-a-kind device that combines the typing performance of a mechanical keyboard with built-in Matter over Wi-Fi capabilities—enabling users to trigger smart home devices and scenes directly from their keyboard.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Debuted at CES 2025, the MK1 drew strong interest from attendees for its novel concept: offering desktop users a seamless way to control their smart home environments without needing to switch apps or use voice assistants. With MK1, function keys can be mapped to lights, curtains, climate settings, or entire home scenes.

MK1 integrates seamlessly with Apple Home, SmartThings, Home Assistant, and other Matter-compatible platforms, requiring no additional hub. As a Matter-enabled trigger device, it sends commands over Wi-Fi to control smart devices and automation routines across brands.

Key Features:

Smart Trigger Keys: Dedicated Matter key + F1–F12 for controlling devices, groups, or scenes

Mechanical Keyboard Experience: Comfortable and responsive typing with ANSI layout

44 RGB Lighting Effects: Customizable effects to match personal or room ambiance

Quiet Switches: Suitable for both productivity and long work sessions

Multi-Platform Compatibility: Supports major operating systems and smart home platforms

A THIRDREALITY spokesperson stated:

"The idea behind MK1 is to let users trigger smart home actions while staying focused at their desk. It's not a hub—it's a keyboard that talks to your smart home, making control more accessible, efficient, and intuitive."

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

THIRDREALITY Smart Mechanical Keyboard MK1 is now available for purchase online, including Amazon. Please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/ or https://3reality.com/product/smart-mechanical-keyboard-mk1/

For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.3reality.com/

