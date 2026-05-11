THIRDREALITY Launches Voice & Music Assistant Dev Edition

A Local-First Voice and Audio Endpoint for Home Assistant Users

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- THIRDREALITY today announced the commercial availability of its Voice & Music Assistant Dev Edition, a compact, Linux-based voice and audio device designed for Home Assistant users who want local voice interaction and multi-room music playback without relying on cloud-dependent smart speakers.

Built to integrate directly with Home Assistant Voice Assistant and Music Assistant, the Voice & Music Assistant Dev Edition acts as a dedicated endpoint for audio capture and playback, while all speech processing, intent handling, and automation logic remain on the Home Assistant host.

Simple Setup for Home Assistant Environments

The Voice & Music Assistant Dev Edition is designed to be easy to deploy in existing Home Assistant setups. With Home Assistant Voice Assistant and Music Assistant preloaded, users can bring the device online, connect it to Wi-Fi, and add it to Home Assistant without assembling separate microphones, speakers, or custom audio hardware.

This streamlined setup makes it suitable not only for experimentation, but also for permanent installations as distributed voice access points or audio endpoints throughout the home.

Designed for Local-First Smart Homes

Unlike traditional smart speakers that embed proprietary assistants and cloud services, the Voice & Music Assistant Dev Edition follows a satellite-style architecture aligned with Home Assistant's local-first philosophy. The device captures voice input, forwards audio to the Home Assistant voice pipeline, and plays back text-to-speech responses or music streams locally through its built-in speaker.

This approach gives users full control over voice behavior, audio routing, and automation logic, while keeping system operation transparent and customizable.

Purpose-Built Hardware for Voice and Music Workflows

The Voice & Music Assistant Dev Edition combines voice interaction and audio playback in a single hardware unit:

Dual digital microphones supporting wake-word or button-activated voice capture

Integrated 3W / 4Ω speaker for local TTS playback, Music Assistant streaming, and system audio

Linux-based platform powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with 256MB RAM and 512MB onboard flash

2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity optimized for stable deployment in Home Assistant environments

By consolidating microphones, speaker, and system software into one device, THIRDREALITY reduces hardware complexity while preserving flexibility for advanced configurations.

Multi-Room Music with Music Assistant

When used with Music Assistant, the Voice & Music Assistant Dev Edition can participate in multi-room music playback, allowing multiple devices to play synchronized audio across different rooms. Each unit appears as an independent player endpoint in Home Assistant, making it easy to group devices, route audio, or combine voice interaction and music playback within the same space.

This makes the device suitable for kitchens, offices, bedrooms, or shared areas where both voice access and music playback are desired.

One Device, Two Home Assistant Roles

When paired with Home Assistant, the Voice & Music Assistant Dev Edition can operate simultaneously as:

A voice endpoint for Home Assistant Voice Assistant, enabling local speech input and spoken responses

A music playback endpoint for Music Assistant, supporting single-room or multi-room audio

This shared hardware model reflects real-world usage, where voice interaction and music playback naturally coexist on the same device.

From Developer Tool to Consumer-Available Product

Originally introduced as a developer-focused reference platform, the Voice & Music Assistant Dev Edition is now available to consumers who are comfortable working within the Home Assistant ecosystem and want a ready-to-use hardware solution for local voice and audio projects.

The product is intended for Home Assistant hobbyists, advanced users, and integrators rather than as a turnkey consumer smart speaker.

Two Editions for Different Workflows

The Voice & Music Assistant Dev Edition is available in two configurations. The Standard Edition ($69.99) supports firmware flashing and software updates, ideal for deployment and basic testing. The Debug Edition ($79.99) adds a debug board for real-time log reading, on-device development, and deep troubleshooting—recommended for engineers and R&D teams. The Debug Edition is available on both Amazon US and THIRDREALITY's official store, while the Standard Edition is offered exclusively on the THIRDREALITY website.

Availability

THIRDREALITY Voice & Music Assistant Dev Edition is now available online, priced at $79.99 ,including Amazon: https://www.amazon.com//dp/B0GQYW153Z or https://thirdreality.com/product/voice-music-assistant-dev-edition/.For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.thirdreality.com/

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

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Tina zhu, Third Reality, Inc., 1 8003419616, [email protected], https://thirdreality.com/

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SOURCE Third Reality, Inc.