THIRDREALITY Launches ZW1 Zigbee Smart Wall Outlet with Independent Control for Both Receptacles

Priced at US$29.99, the in-wall outlet adds per-receptacle energy monitoring and Zigbee mesh support Post this

ZW1 provides separate energy monitoring for each receptacle, making it possible to distinguish the consumption of the two connected devices rather than viewing only combined outlet usage. Real-time and historical energy information is available through supported hubs and integrations.

The outlet works with popular Zigbee platforms, including Home Assistant through ZHA or Zigbee2MQTT, compatible SmartThings hubs and SmartThings Station, Aeotec Smart Home Hub, THIRDREALITY Hub and THIRDREALITY Smart Bridge. A compatible Zigbee hub is required.

As a continuously powered Zigbee device, ZW1 also functions as a Zigbee repeater, helping extend the surrounding mesh network and improve connectivity for nearby compatible devices.

To accommodate the separate switching and energy-monitoring hardware for both receptacles, ZW1 uses a deeper rear housing than a conventional wall outlet. Users and installers should confirm that the existing electrical box provides sufficient depth and wiring space before installation, as box dimensions and wiring configurations can vary between homes.

With independent control and energy monitoring built into both receptacles, ZW1 offers an alternative to adding separate external smart plugs while maintaining the familiar appearance of an in-wall duplex outlet.

Availability

THIRDREALITY Smart Wall Outlet ZW1 is now available online,priced at $29.99 , including Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CHVSYXW3 or https://www.thirdreality.com/products/smart-wall-outlet-zw1 .Available controls, energy data and automation functions may vary by hub and integration. The product should be used only with compatible loads and within the electrical ratings specified in the product documentation. For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.thirdreality.com/

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

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Media Contact

Tina zhu, Third Reality, Inc., 1 8003419616, [email protected], https://www.thirdreality.com/

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SOURCE Third Reality, Inc.