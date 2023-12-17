THIRDREALITY to Showcase Latest Matter Smart Home Solutions at CES 2024

Smart Home Enterprise Third Reality, Inc. Debuts Innovative Matter Products and Solutions at Venetian Expo

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an active participant in the smart home industry, THIRDREALITY announces its attendance at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). At this well-known global tech event, THIRDREALITY will display its newest Matter-related products and solutions at the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth 50649 in the Smart Home area.

At this year's show, THIRDREALITY will particularly highlight the Smart Bridge MZ1, one of their key products showcased at CES 2024. The Smart Bridge MZ1 is not only a central component of the smart home system but also serves as a crucial bridge between the Matter standard and Zigbee protocol. This device enables Zigbee devices to easily integrate into the Matter system, allowing users to enjoy the low power consumption of Zigbee along with the high interoperability offered by Matter. The Smart Bridge MZ1, with its exceptional integration capabilities, provides a one-stop smart home management solution, significantly simplifying the configuration and operation of smart home setups. Additionally, THIRDREALITY offers customized kits and pre-matching services for the Smart Bridge MZ1, ensuring that users can enjoy the convenience of pre-configured settings upon receiving the product. A simple application operation and QR code scanning activate and add all the components of the smart home system effortlessly.

Matter is an emerging smart home connectivity standard aimed at enhancing compatibility and interoperability among various devices. As an avid developer in Matter technology, THIRDREALITY is committed to launching products compliant with Matter standards, aiming to provide a smarter and more convenient living experience.

At CES 2024, THIRDREALITY plans to exhibit a series of smart home devices compatible with the Matter standard. These devices, featuring the latest technological advancements, are designed to integrate smoothly with numerous smart home products on the market, creating a more interconnected, efficient, and personalized smart living environment.

"We are looking forward to meeting audiences globally at CES 2024 and showcasing our latest advancements in Matter technology," said Xuezhang Dong, CEO of THIRDREALITY. "With our innovative products and solutions, we hope to make a significant contribution to the smart home industry and bring enhanced convenience and experiences to users."

THIRDREALITY invites all individuals interested in smart home technology to visit their booth at CES 2024 to experience the newest Matter-compatible products. The company also plans to organize a series of talks and discussions, collaborating with industry experts to explore future trends in smart home technology.

About Third Reality:

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

For more information, please visit WWW.3reality.com or follow our social media platforms.

Related Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThirdReality.offical

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thirdrealityinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG_rpEZrPoJNErGtvh5juHg

Media Contact

Tina Zhu, Third Reality, Inc., 1 4085058959, [email protected], www.3realtiy.com

Twitter

SOURCE Third Reality, Inc.