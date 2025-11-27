THIRDREALITY Unveils Linux Box Dev Edition: Open Smart Home Gateway for Developers and Solution Providers

THIRDREALITY today announced the launch of its Linux Box Dev Edition, a compact 64-bit smart home controller designed for developers, solution providers, and brands seeking to build or scale their smart home ecosystems.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While end products like sensors and plugs are widely available, reliable and customizable gateways remain a challenge for many solution builders. The Linux Box Dev Edition fills that gap — offering a ready-to-use, open Linux platform that accelerates smart home gateway development and deployment.

A Developer-Ready, Open Platform

Built on an open-source 64-bit Linux (Armbian) system, the Linux Box Dev Edition offers a quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 8GB storage, with dual-band Wi-Fi, Thread, BLE, and Zigbee radios integrated into one device. A USB expansion port supports additional modules and custom peripherals.

Preloaded with Home Assistant, it provides an out-of-the-box smart home experience while remaining fully open for custom development. Users may uninstall Home Assistant and install openHAB, ioBroker, or any other Linux-compatible control framework, adapting the system to their business needs.

Flexible Integration Across Ecosystems

The Linux Box Dev Edition is compatible with THIRDREALITY's Matter and Zigbee devices — including plugs, night lights, sensors, and buttons — while supporting Matter integration across Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa. This cross-platform flexibility gives developers and OEMs a standards-based foundation for both local and cloud-enabled smart home projects.

Ideal for B2B Integration and ODM/Customization

The Dev Edition is engineered as a reference platform for companies developing their own branded smart home solutions or local automation systems. THIRDREALITY also provides ODM customization, including protocol adaptation, cloud integration, and software tailoring — enabling partners to bring new gateway products to market faster.

Availability:

THIRDREALITY Linux Box Dev Edition is now available online, including Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FJ1ZHNTG or https://3reality.com/product/linux-box-dev-edition/ . For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.3reality.com/

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

Related Links:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Media Contact:

Tina Zhu

Marketing Manager

Third Reality, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Contact

Tina zhu, Third Reality, Inc., 1 8003419616, [email protected], www.3reality.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Third Reality, Inc.