THIRDREALITY's New Smart Plug M1: Safe, Durable, and Multi-Platform Smart Home Solution

THIRDREALITY announces the release of the Smart Plug M1, introducing zero-cross detection technology to enhance electrical safety and extend plug durability. This new plug, compatible with various smart home platforms and supported by the 3R-MATTER App for energy monitoring and OTA updates, aims to provide a reliable and efficient smart home experience. The Smart Plug M1 will be available starting November 28, offering a practical solution for managing home energy use.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- THIRDREALITY, a leader in smart home technology, today announced the release of the Smart Plug M1, designed for compatibility with major smart platforms and powered by the Matter protocol for seamless connectivity.

Enhanced Safety with Zero-Cross Detection:

The Smart Plug M1 includes zero-cross detection technology, which enhances the safety of electrical operations in the home and helps extend the lifespan of the plug. This technology works by managing circuit switches at zero-cross points, effectively reducing electrical surges during appliance start-ups and lowering device wear. This feature contributes to a more secure and enduring usage of smart home technology.

Flexible Multi-Platform Support:

With the Smart Plug M1's compatibility across various platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, and SmartThings, users gain the freedom to select and operate their smart home devices on the platform they already use and enjoy. This plug integrates smoothly into different ecosystems, providing a consistent and hassle-free experience in managing home automation through a familiar interface.

Energy Monitoring and OTA Services Powered by 3R-MATTER App:

In the Smart Plug M1's suite of features, a highlight is the inclusion of energy monitoring and OTA (Over-The-Air) update capabilities, all provided through the 3R-MATTER App. This app enables users to efficiently monitor and manage their power usage for enhanced energy savings, while also ensuring their smart plug stays up-to-date with the latest security and performance enhancements. The 3R-MATTER App is an essential tool for maximizing the benefits of the Smart Plug M1, offering a comprehensive and user-friendly smart home management experience.

THIRDREALITY's Smart Plug M1 stands out for its focus on safety, long-term use, and its ability to connect with various smart platforms, thanks to the versatility of the Matter protocol.

THIRDREALITY's Support for the Matter Ecosystem:

THIRDREALITY actively aligns with the development and promotion of the Matter ecosystem. As enthusiastic followers of this innovative protocol, we aim to contribute to its growth. Beyond product certification, THIRDREALITY plays an integral role in advancing the Matter concept. Our mission is to provide users with enhanced convenience and intelligent living environments by embracing the full potential of Matter's capabilities.

Upgrade your home with the THIRDREALITY Smart Plug M1 - a simple step towards smarter living, available now for your immediate convenience.

The Smart Plug M1 is now available for consumers. To purchase or learn more, visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CM3MHFVK

About THIRDREALITY:

THIRDREALITY has been at the forefront of smart home technology, developing a range of products that enhance the convenience, efficiency, and security of homes around the globe. With a focus on user-friendly design and sustainability, THIRDREALITY continues to innovate and expand its smart home product offerings.

For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website at: https://www.3reality.com/

