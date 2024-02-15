ThirstyAffiliates Releases New Add-On, Brings Visual Component to Affiliate Marketing Links

The plugin's latest feature release allows affiliate marketers to create product showcases, aimed at improving visibility, engagement, and earnings on WordPress.

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThirstyAffiliates, a leading WordPress plugin for affiliate marketing and link management, announced today the launch of its new add-on, Product Displays. The tool provides a way for affiliate marketers to visually promote products on their WordPress sites, an alternative to traditional text-based affiliate link promotion.

ThirstyAffiliates Developer Blair Williams said, "Think about the last time you shopped online. What pulled you in? The images, right? That's always made things a bit tricker for affiliate marketers. For the longest time, affiliates have jumped through hoops trying to make plain Jane text-links pop. This add-on takes that hassle off their hands. What used to be a manual, creativity-demanding task, is now an effortless, done-for-you process."

ThirstyAffiliates Product Display Feature Highlights

An image upload area to visually represent the product.

A designated space for listing the product's price.

A section for providing detailed descriptions of the product.

Adjustable call-to-action (CTA) button text.

Optional promotion badge to indicate a special offer or endorsement.

Williams said, "This tool turns your average affiliate link into something you would see on popular ecommerce sites, like Amazon. It's a real step up for affiliate promotions, leading to more engagement and click-through rates. Plus, it gives readers that familiar 'add to cart' feeling, which can really ramp up an affiliate's earnings."

In regard to what he called the "ever-evolving landscape of online marketing" Williams said:

"Online marketing is a beast that never sleeps. The twists and turns keep us on our toes because what works today might be old news tomorrow. As a marketing tool, we're committed to staying on top of best practices, making sure our users are always in the loop, ahead of trends, and, most importantly, maximizing their earning potential. This add-on? It's our way of saying, 'We got you, and let's do this!"

ThirstyAffiliates shared details about the release earlier this week. The article includes guidance on creating a product display and implementing various display styles on WordPress sites.

About ThirstyAffiliates: In 2004 developer Blair Williams formed Caseproof LLC in the state of Utah. The company has built numerous software products, including ThirstyAffiliates, Pretty Links, and Easy Affiliate, for clients and the public. Its flagship product MemberPress is the world's most widely used monetization and membership plugin for WordPress. Earlier this year, Caseproof acquired MemberMouse, an enterprise-level membership plugin, WishList Member™, and CourseCure, a course creator and LMS, fully compatible with WishList Member™.

