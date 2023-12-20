Thirteen homes remain for sale at Traditions at Wall new home community in Wall, Monmouth county, New Jersey

Community is nearing close-out.

WALL, N.J., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traditions at Wall, Monmouth County's best new construction value offered by American Properties Realty, Inc., has only thirteen homes (including a model) remaining for sale in this popular community in a great location.

"Getting wherever you need to go is easy as Traditions at Wall is convenient to public transportation and all major highways – Routes 34, 33, 18, I-195 and the Garden State Parkway (which is two minutes away). The community is also just minutes from the Asbury Park NJ Transit® Train Station and within driving distance to local Academy Bus Routes, the NY Waterway Ferry and Seastreak Ferry", said Kelly Flanagan, Sales Manager. "Dining, shopping and entertainment is waiting for you at Brook 35 & West, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets, downtown Asbury Park, The Grove at Shrewsbury, Monmouth Mall, PNC Bank Arts Center, Count Basie Center for the Arts and more."

Recreational opportunities abound at Allaire State Park, Shark River Park, Liberty Park and Manasquan Reservoir. Traditions at Wall is also close to the beaches of Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, Manasquan, Sea Girt and Spring Lake.

The community offers three townhome plan designs—the Amherst, Bryant and Concord, all with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, an open floor plan and a one car garage. Prices for the two-story homes range from $590,557 to $691,168, including a professionally decorated model home. All homes have upgraded features included, such as:

Kitchen with designer 42"maple upper cabinetry, granite or quartz countertops, minimum 6 foot center island and stainless-steel appliances

Laminate hardwood flooring throughout the home (some homes have exclusions)

Designer ceramic tile in all baths excluding powder room

Electric fireplace in the living area

Lofty 9-foot ceilings

Private outdoor space perfect for relaxing

Another value at Traditions at Wall is its fee-simple ownership, which means low maintenance fees. And maintenance-free yards with irrigation allow for extra time to enjoy the nearby beaches. The community will feature a tot lot, open space, patio picnic area, bike rack and privacy fencing.

Growing families can rest easy knowing that Traditions at Wall is located in the highly ranked Wall Township School District – which is rated A- according to Niche.com.

Visit TraditionsatWall.com or call 732-556-6120 to learn more and make an appointment to meet with a member of the sales team. You may also e-mail Kelly Flanagan at [email protected] "There are just so many great reasons to purchase at Traditions at Wall," said Flanagan. "I invite you to make an appointment so I can tour the beautiful model home with you, show you our last fourteen home sites, and tell you more about Traditions at Wall."

Prospective buyers can pre-qualify at American Properties Realty Inc.'s preferred partner, Caliber Home Loans. Visit here: https://bit.ly/2VE2OKf

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-yeartradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc. have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

Media Contact

Veronica DeCrescio, American Properties Realty Inc., 1 7326921392, [email protected], www.AmericanProperties.net

SOURCE American Properties Realty Inc.