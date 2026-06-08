Thirteen Strategy Law, LLP Attorneys Named to the Northern California 2026 Super Lawyers List

This recognition speaks to the strength of our team and the care we bring to helping clients solve complex legal and business challenges with practical, strategic guidance. Post this

Jack Easterbrook, a Partner at Strategy Law, LLP, has been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list for the 6th consecutive year. With extensive experience in commercial lending, real estate and construction financing, loan restructurings, workouts, foreclosures, and bankruptcy-related matters, Jack is known for helping clients navigate complex financial transactions and distressed debt situations. His prior career as a commercial and asset-based lender at Wells Fargo Bank provides a unique business-minded perspective that enhances his legal counsel and enables him to deliver practical, results-oriented solutions. In addition to his legal practice, Jack is deeply committed to serving the community through his involvement with local nonprofits, including Big Wave Project and AbilityPath.

Jason Murai, a real estate attorney at Strategy Law, LLP, has been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list for the 3rd consecutive year. He was previously selected to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars List in 2020. Jason advises clients on a wide range of commercial and residential real estate matters, including purchase and sale transactions, leasing, easements, entity formation, and real estate development projects. Known for his diligence, responsiveness, and practical approach, Jason combines deep legal knowledge with clear communication to help both sophisticated real estate professionals and individual clients achieve their business and investment goals with confidence.

Joshua Safran, Of Counsel at Strategy Law, LLP, has been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list for 2026. A highly respected attorney with extensive experience in land use, development, CEQA, real estate, municipal law, business transactions, and litigation, Joshua advises clients on complex projects involving regulatory approvals, public-private partnerships, real estate development, and business operations. Drawing on his background as former Deputy Port Attorney for the Port of Oakland and his work on transformative development projects, Joshua is known for helping clients successfully navigate challenging legal, regulatory, and political landscapes. His strategic, multidisciplinary approach enables him to deliver practical solutions for businesses, developers, public agencies, and property owners alike.

Kevin Martin, a Partner at Strategy Law, LLP, has been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list for 2026. With more than 30 years of experience in litigation, Kevin represents businesses, real estate investors, property owners, and entrepreneurs in complex disputes involving business litigation, real estate matters, intellectual property, partnership and corporate conflicts, contractor disputes, and landlord-tenant issues. Known for his practical, business-minded approach and courtroom experience, Kevin helps clients efficiently navigate high-stakes disputes from initial evaluation through trial. His strategic counsel, direct communication style, and commitment to achieving effective outcomes have earned him a reputation as a trusted advocate for clients facing challenging legal issues.

Leiann Laiks, a Partner at Strategy Law, LLP, has been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list for 2026. Leveraging her unique background as both a plaintiff-side employment litigator and corporate HR advisor, Leiann provides strategic counsel to employers on a broad range of workplace matters, including policy development, compliance, employee relations, wage and hour issues, and dispute resolution. She is known for helping businesses proactively manage employment risks, foster productive workplace cultures, and navigate complex personnel challenges before they escalate into litigation. Combining practical business insight with deep employment law expertise, Leiann is a trusted advisor to growing companies throughout the Bay Area and beyond.

Lucy Lofrumento, a Partner at Strategy Law, LLP, has been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list for 2026, marking an impressive 22 consecutive years of recognition since 2005. A highly respected real estate, land use, and development attorney, Lucy advises developers, investors, property owners, and businesses on complex transactions and projects throughout California. Her practice encompasses acquisitions and dispositions, entitlement and permitting matters, public-private partnerships, construction and development agreements, CEQA compliance, leasing, and operational agreements for major commercial and entertainment venues. Known for her strategic counsel and practical problem-solving approach, Lucy has played a key role in some of the region's most significant development projects and remains a trusted advisor to clients navigating sophisticated real estate and land use challenges.

Michael Schachter, a Partner at Strategy Law, LLP, has been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list for 2026, marking his 11th year of recognition, including selection to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list from 2015 through 2017. Michael advises clients on a broad range of business and real estate matters, including mergers and acquisitions, venture capital financings, corporate governance, intellectual property protection, securities compliance, and complex commercial transactions. He also maintains a sophisticated real estate practice, representing developers, investors, landlords, and business owners in acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, joint ventures, financing transactions, and development projects. Known for his strategic, business-oriented counsel, Michael serves as a trusted advisor to startups, emerging growth companies, established businesses, and real estate investors navigating complex legal and commercial opportunities.

Phil Wang, a Partner at Strategy Law, LLP, has once again been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list, marking his 17th year of recognition since 2009. Phil represents financial institutions, commercial property owners, national and international businesses, receivers, fiduciaries, and others in complex commercial litigation, real estate disputes, insolvency proceedings, and bankruptcy matters. His practice encompasses a wide range of high-stakes issues, including commercial disputes with substantial damages at stake, creditors rights in bankruptcy and pre-bankruptcy situations, complex workout, restructuring and insolvency matters, and high stakes commercial real property related controversies. Known for his strategic advocacy and practical approach to resolving sophisticated business disputes, Phil leverages decades of litigation experience to help clients navigate challenging legal and financial circumstances. His leadership within the legal and real estate communities has further established him as a trusted advisor and respected advocate throughout California and beyond.

Serge Filatov, a Partner at Strategy Law, LLP, has been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list, marking his 9th year of recognition, including prior recognition on the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list from 2017 through 2020. Serge represents lenders, borrowers, investors, and businesses in complex commercial transactions, with a focus on secured lending, commercial real estate finance, construction and technology-related lending, loan restructurings, and workout matters. His practice also includes corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, business formation and governance, and outside general counsel services for growing companies and real estate investors. Serge is known for his practical, business-oriented counsel and his ability to combine technical legal analysis with a strong understanding of his clients' strategic and commercial objectives.

Steven Kahn, a Partner at Strategy Law, LLP, has been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list for the 7th consecutive year, continuing his longstanding recognition for excellence in real estate litigation and dispute resolution. He was also selected to the Northern California Super Lawyers Rising Stars list in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, and 2019. With more than two decades of experience, Steven represents property owners, developers, businesses, and investors in complex real estate disputes involving contracts, title issues, easements, boundary disputes, leases, and ownership rights. In addition to his litigation practice, he advises clients on real estate transactions, title insurance matters, escrow issues, and lease negotiations. Known for his strategic thinking and practical problem-solving approach, Steven helps clients protect their interests, avoid costly disputes, and achieve successful outcomes both inside and outside the courtroom.

Tamara Pow, Managing Partner at Strategy Law, LLP, has been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list for the 8th consecutive year. She was also selected again to the Top 50 Women Northern California Super Lawyers list and the Top 100 Northern California Super Lawyers list, further recognizing her as one of the region's leading attorneys. With three decades of experience, Tamara is a nationally recognized authority in family partnerships and LLCs, California law firm limited liability partnerships, business transactions, entity formations and real estate transactions. Her practice focuses on advising professionals, business owners, entrepreneurs, investors, and co-owners of real property. Known for combining sophisticated legal expertise with practical business insight and an ability to work with complicated families, Tamara delivers strategic, client-centered solutions that help businesses grow, protect their assets, and achieve long-term success. In addition to her law degree, she holds an MBA and a California real estate broker's license, bringing a uniquely multidisciplinary perspective to her role as a trusted advisor to thousands of California businesses and investors.

Managing Partner Tamara Pow said, "We are proud to have so many attorneys recognized by Super Lawyers this year. This recognition speaks to the strength of our team and the care we bring to helping clients solve complex legal and business challenges with practical, strategic guidance."

About Strategy Law, LLP

Strategy Law, LLP is a business and real estate law firm located in downtown San Jose with clients throughout the Bay Area, the State of California and internationally. The firm focuses on Business Transactions, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Limited Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, Problem Loans and Insolvency, Commercial and Residential Real Estate, Land Use, Technology Transfer and E-Commerce, Employment Advice and Counseling and Dispute Resolution/Litigation.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from over 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a rigorous multi-phased process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. See more information about the competitive selection process at https://www.superlawyers.com/about/selection_process.html

For more information about Strategy Law, LLP, please go to www.strategylaw.com.

Media Contact

Esther Brumleve, Strategy Law, LLP, 1 4084784100, [email protected], www.strategylaw.com

SOURCE Strategy Law, LLP