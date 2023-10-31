Thirty-one New Police Departments and Municipalities Trust PropertyRoom.com to Auction Stolen and Seized Items

An online auction platform accessible to bidders across the United States
FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thirty-one new Police Departments and Municipalities have partnered with PropertyRoom.com to auction off their unclaimed, stolen, seized, or surplus assets on their online auction site, during the third quarter of 2023.
Law enforcement agencies and municipalities are typically required to auction the contents of their property and evidence rooms after completing the legal processes. These auctions often fall into categories like, electronics, jewelry, collectibles, vehicles, power tools, & equipment. PropertyRoom.com provides an online auction platform accessible to bidders across the United States. It's free to register and bid, and most auctions start at just $1. Proceeds from the auctions go back to local communities nationwide.
The new clients can be found across the United States:
Arkansas - Trumann
California - Long Beach
Colorado - Lake County
Connecticut - Town of Fairfield
Florida - Escambia CO, Pinecrest, Village of Pinecrest
Idaho - Idaho Falls PD
Kansas - Johnson County, Andover
Massachusetts - Town of Palmer
Maine - Skowhegan
Minnesota - New Prague
North Carolina - Duplin County Schools (Wallace), New Hanover County BOE/Wrightsville Beach, Town of Franklin
North Dakota - Cass County
Nebraska - Washington County
New Hampshire - Littleton, Walpole
New Jersey - Hoboken
New York - Town of Coeymans
Ohio - City of Mason
Oklahoma - City of Catoosa, Del City
Pennsylvania - Bethlehem Township
South Carolina - Town of Mount Pleasant
Texas - Seagoville
Washington - Oceans Shores, Skagit County, University of Washington- Med Ctr
Aaron Thompson, CEO of PropertyRoom.com says, "We're honored to partner with great agencies and municipalities nationwide! PropertyRoom.com was created as a resource to offer police auctions across the US, and we're proud that we're able to continue providing that value."
About PropertyRoom.com
PropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client's behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.
Media Contact
Rachael Wood, PropertyRoom.com, 240.651.6925, [email protected], www.PropertyRoom.com
SOURCE PropertyRoom.com
