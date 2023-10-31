Thirty-one New Police Departments and Municipalities Trust PropertyRoom.com to Auction Stolen and Seized Items

"PropertyRoom.com was created as a resource to offer police auctions across the US, and we're proud that we're able to continue providing that value." - Aaron Thompson, CEO PropertyRoom.com Post this

The new clients can be found across the United States:

Arkansas - Trumann

California - Long Beach

Colorado - Lake County

Connecticut - Town of Fairfield

Florida - Escambia CO, Pinecrest, Village of Pinecrest

Idaho - Idaho Falls PD

Kansas - Johnson County, Andover

Massachusetts - Town of Palmer

Maine - Skowhegan

Minnesota - New Prague

North Carolina - Duplin County Schools (Wallace), New Hanover County BOE/Wrightsville Beach, Town of Franklin

North Dakota - Cass County

Nebraska - Washington County

New Hampshire - Littleton, Walpole

New Jersey - Hoboken

New York - Town of Coeymans

Ohio - City of Mason

Oklahoma - City of Catoosa, Del City

Pennsylvania - Bethlehem Township

South Carolina - Town of Mount Pleasant

Texas - Seagoville

Washington - Oceans Shores, Skagit County, University of Washington- Med Ctr

Aaron Thompson, CEO of PropertyRoom.com says, "We're honored to partner with great agencies and municipalities nationwide! PropertyRoom.com was created as a resource to offer police auctions across the US, and we're proud that we're able to continue providing that value."

About PropertyRoom.com

PropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client's behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.

