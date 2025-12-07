ThirtyFiveSixtyFour Podcast Launches Expert-Driven Midlife Women's Health Series

The new, expert-driven Women's Health Series on ThirtyFiveSixtyFour brings clarity and credibility to the complex physical, hormonal, and emotional changes defining midlife. Comprising four essential episodes, the collection breaks down daily challenges—including pelvic health, menopause, mood shifts, and relationship changes—delivering actionable guidance from nationally recognized leaders in the field.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the leading voices in the series is Dr. Betsy Greenleaf, the nation's first female board-certified urogynecologist and founder of The Pelvic Floor Store and Femversity. In her widely streamed episode, Middle Aged Women and Pelvic Floor Health with Urogynecologist Dr. Betsy Greenleaf, she breaks down pelvic floor changes during midlife, estrogen decline, UTIs & vaginal health, what women get wrong about Kegels, how daily habits impact pelvic strength and why sexual wellness supports pelvic health. Speaking on her mission to empower women, Dr. Greenleaf shared, "You're not broken. Your body is simply changing and those changes are manageable. My goal is to help people replace fear with understanding."

The popular Perimenopause: Why Didn't Anyone Tell Us? episode features midlife educator Anna Snead. She reframes perimenopause as a period of clarity rather than decline, exploring how hormonal shifts impact identity, communication and relationships. Highlights include the rise of so called "menopause divorce", why midlife brings stronger boundaries and introversion, how cycle awareness improves emotional regulation and concludes with tools for navigating irregular periods and partner communication.

Another notable voice in the series is Carin Luna-Ostaseski, creator of the fast growing midlife platform Hot of Just Me, She appears in the Top 9 Conversations About Perimenopause & Menopause episode offering humor, vulnerability, and a deeply relatable perspective on what midlife really looks like for women today. As national attention grows, with outlets like TIME Magazine spotlighting perimenopause symptoms, Carin brings warmth and clarity to a topic many women feel unprepared to navigate. Her segment in the episode the touches on the emotional and identity shifts that surface in perimenopause, why storytelling reduces shame and builds confidence, how humor helps women process confusing or scary symptoms and the importance of community in midlife. Reflecting on the power of women sharing their truth, Luna-Ostaseski stated, "There's something life-changing about realizing you're not the only one feeling this way. Shame disappears and confidence takes its place."

In the latest episode, The Science Behind Beautiful Skin Over 40, expert and founder of Aeston West, Kate Schneider explains what truly happens to the skin as we age and how women can maintain radiance and elasticity. Listeners learn the ingredients scientifically proven to support aging skin, common midlife skincare mistakes, how hormones and lifestyle impact skin health, what products are worth investing in and what to skip.

As ThirtyFiveSixtyFour continues to grow, the podcast is leaning into its mission with an even bolder lineup of conversations, deeper expert insights, and fresh perspectives on what it truly means to navigate the middle years with confidence. The Women's Health Series marks the beginning of a new chapter—one committed to delivering actionable guidance, inspiring voices, and the kind of honest, empowering dialogue listeners have come to trust.

About ThirtyFiveSixtyFour

ThirtyFiveSixtyFour is a podcast designed for listeners between the ages of 35 and 64. Available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google and Apple, the show, hosted by Karen Stones, offers an engaging journey through the various challenges and experiences of midlife. ThirtyFiveSixtyFour presents a distinct departure from the traditional midlife crisis storyline. Instead, it champions the perspective that midlife should be viewed as a period marked by discovery, transformation, contemplation and possibility. With new episodes being released weekly, ThirtyFiveSixtyFour is one of the fastest-growing podcasts of the year, providing valuable insights and entertainment for those in the middle. Visit www.thirtyfivesixtyfour.com for more information.

Copyright © 2025, 13 Jacks All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Jamison Meyer, ThirtyFiveSixtyFour Podcast, 1 6145603722, [email protected], https://thirtyfivesixtyfour.com/

SOURCE ThirtyFiveSixtyFour Podcast