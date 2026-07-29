This Company is Building a Roster of Astrologers to Book for Events

"We're trying to help bridge the gap between consumers and professional astrologers, creating real life experiences." Post this

It might be worth considering the firm's predictions for the future of the event industry, after accurately predicting the March 2023 collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank four months before it happened, predicting the insect infestation starting in Oct, 2023 which brought bedbugs to Paris Fashion Week, and predicting failed rocket launches just weeks before SpaceX's failed Jan. 2025 test launch.

To support the new growth in this emerging market, Gold Titan is developing its network of professional astrologers throughout the United States. The firm is recruiting astrologers the same way agencies recruit photographers, live painters and other event professionals, in order to build a nationwide roster of astrologers prepared to meet the increasing demand for event vendors.

Picture events where guests receive personalized birth chart readings during wedding receptions, corporate functions, fundraisers and other private celebrations. Rather than replacing traditional event entertainment, astrology is emerging as an additional way for event organizers to offer tailored experiences that spark buzz among guests.

According to Gold Titan's founder Alexander Hagan, after seeing the projected growth in both the astrology and experiential event industries, the decision to launch this initiative was made clear.

"We had Eventbrite hyping up experimental and interactive events in 2024, and then we had The Business Research Company value the astrology app market alone at less than $5 billion last year," says Hagan. "Meanwhile, Allied Market Research's most recent valuation of the astrology industry as a whole was over $12 billion and growing annually, even for in-person astro. That's really huge potential."

Hagan adds, "It's clear that larger enterprises haven't really figured out how to tap into the astrology market without involving a redundant tech product. We're trying to help bridge the gap between consumers and professional astrologers, creating real life experiences."

Professional astrologers who are interested in joining Gold Titan Management's nationwide roster can learn more about available opportunities through the Jobs page on the company's website.

Event planners, venue managers and hosts who are interested in offering experiential astrology vendor services to event clients and their guests can learn more through the Partner page on the company's website.

Gold Titan Management is a boutique management firm providing specialized management services for travel, events, and special projects. Founded by a certified PMP, the firm integrates industry-standard best practices with innovative astrology-based planning to help clients execute custom-tailored projects with efficiency. Since 2021, it has served clients across 20 U.S. states and D.C., as well as 19 countries spanning five continents.

Media Contact

Alexander Hagan, PMP, Gold Titan Management, 1 5163210132, [email protected], https://gold-titan.com/

SOURCE Gold Titan Management