This Fall CBS and "NCIS" Present "Tuesdays of Honor," a Salute to Service

The Campaign, in Association with Veteran Service Organizations TAPS and Team Rubicon – and in Partnership with Lovesac and VIZIO – Will Provide Home Comfort Upgrades to Select Veteran/Military Families and Gold Star Families

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Tuesday, "NCIS Day" (marking the Sept. 23, 2003 launch of the original NCIS series), CBS announced "Tuesdays of Honor," a fall campaign presented by the Network, NCIS and Lovesac in partnership with VIZIO to salute heroes who have served this country. The campaign provides veteran/military families and Gold Star families, selected through trusted veteran service organizations TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) and Team Rubicon, with family room comfort upgrades.

CBS Tuesdays are a destination for loyalty, action and heart as NCIS, NCIS: ORIGINS and NCIS: SYDNEY anchor the first-ever all-NCIS primetime lineup, starting Oct. 14.

NCIS' "Tuesdays of Honor" builds on the franchise's enduring tradition of honoring military families and veterans. The home upgrades, eight in total, are designed to give back to those who have sacrificed for our country.

Each week, beginning with the 23rd NCIS season premiere, CBS will highlight one deserving veteran or military family, providing a living room comfort upgrade that includes the Snugg couch from Lovesac and a VIZIO TV. Each family will be honored on-air and on social media during the all-NCIS programming block, as well as by cast members from the NCIS shows. On Veteran's Day (Tuesday, Nov. 11), which falls during the eight-week "Tuesdays of Honor" window, CBS will have a special NCIS/NCIS: ORIGINS crossover event as an extension of the Network's salute to service.

"At CBS, we believe in the power of storytelling to connect, comfort and honor – a spirit that lives at the heart of our NCIS series," said Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer at CBS. "Through NCIS' 'Tuesdays of Honor,' we aim to extend those values beyond the screen, bringing meaningful recognition and warmth into the homes of veterans, military families and Gold Star families, thanks to our partnerships with Lovesac, VIZIO, TAPS and Team Rubicon."

"TAPS is deeply honored to stand with CBS, NCIS and Team Rubicon in the 'Tuesdays of Honor' campaign," said Bonnie Carroll, president and founder of TAPS. "This effort pays tribute to the extraordinary service and sacrifice of America's fallen heroes and their families. We are profoundly grateful for the opportunity to share their stories with the nation, ensuring their legacies of courage, duty and love of country will always be remembered and celebrated."

"At Team Rubicon, we know that the right support at the right time changes everything," said Jim Brooks, CEO of Team Rubicon. "This campaign doesn't just bring comfort; it delivers recognition for the sacrifice veterans and Gold Star families have made. We're proud to stand with CBS, NCIS and TAPS to make sure their service is honored and never forgotten."

About TAPS

TAPS is the national nonprofit organization providing compassionate care and comprehensive resources to all those grieving a death in the military and veteran community. TAPS was founded by military-loss survivor Bonnie Carroll, in 1994. TAPS – which, in the last 30 years, has become synonymous with 24/7, lifelong support for all grieving a military or veteran death — provides resources during each step of a survivor's walk through grief with a combination of peer-based support, the 24/7 National Military Survivor Helpline, in-person events, community-based care, casework assistance, and grief and trauma resources. The TAPS mission has touched more than 100,000 survivors, casualty assistance officers, chaplains, and bereavement supporters since its founding. For more information, please visit TAPS.org or call 202-588-TAPS (8277).

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to more than 200,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 1,200 operations domestically and internationally. To drive equity across disaster and humanitarian services, Team Rubicon focuses on three areas of impact: disaster response—from mitigation to immediate response to recovery; long term recovery & workforce development—maintaining the fabric of communities through resilient building methods; and medical services- providing emergent and surge health care, WASH, and disaster risk reduction. Visit http://www.teamrubiconusa.org for more information.

About All-NCIS Tuesdays

The new all-NCIS Tuesday night premieres Tuesday, Oct. 14, beginning with NCIS at 8:00 PM, ET/PT, followed by NCIS: ORIGINS at 9:00 PM, ET/PT and NCIS: SYDNEY at 10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The NCIS franchise is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Media Contact

Chloe Arambel Farraj, CBS, 1 9092760779, [email protected]

Barbara Abseck, CBS, [email protected]

SOURCE CBS