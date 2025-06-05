That Is So Dad drops 3 hilarious, under-$20 gifts just in time for Father's Day.

OCEANSIDE, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day, Give Him the Gift of Groans: "That Is So Dad" Unveils Top 3 Hilarious Gift Picks for 2025

Dads might not always have the best timing—but this year, gift-givers do. Just in time for Father's Day on June 15, That Is So Dad, the fast-growing brand behind some of the internet's best-selling dad gifts, is unveiling its Top 3 Father's Day Gifts of 2025 — each guaranteed to make him laugh, cringe, and feel totally seen.

Whether he's fluent in puns, obsessed with coffee, or needs a fresh audience for his one-liners, these three gifts check every box: affordable, heartfelt, and slightly unhinged in the best way.

🔘 1. Dad Joke Button – Push It. Regret It. Push It Again.

[$14.99]

Buy Now »

Loaded with over 100 randomized, clean, corny dad jokes, this joke-slinging sound button brings laughs to any kitchen, office, or backyard BBQ. Volume control lets him ruin Thanksgiving or keep it low-key.

"We built this for the dad who can't help himself—and honestly, we don't want him to," said Nicholas Taylor, CMO at That Is So Dad. "It's chaos in a box, with batteries included."

☕ 2. Daily Dad Joke Mug – One Mug. Infinite Eye Rolls.

[$14.99]

Buy Now »

This ceramic mug features a scannable QR code that unlocks a new dad joke every day via That Is So Dad's free app. Great for coffee, tea, or practicing punchlines between sips.

📅 3. Dad Joke Calendar – 365 Days of Groans. And He'll Love Every One.

[$19.99]

Buy Now »

This best-selling daily calendar delivers a year of illustrated dad jokes in a perfectly giftable format. Use the built-in easel for desks or hang it on the wall—either way, it's a pun a day that keeps the silence away.

💥 Why This Release Is No Joke

Perfect for Last-Minute Shoppers: Order by June 10 for on-time delivery

for on-time delivery Great for All Ages: Clean humor with dad-level edge

Built for Gifting: Each product is under $20 and ships ready to gift

and ships ready to gift 15% Off Promo: Use code FathersDay25 at checkout



🎯 About That Is So Dad

That Is So Dad isn't just a gift brand — it's a movement. We make heartfelt, hilarious, and totally dad-core products that gift-givers love giving and dads never shut up about. Our best-selling products have been featured in viral videos, Amazon reviews, and now... probably your group texts.

Compared to big-box retail or overly ironic novelty shops, That Is So Dad strikes the perfect balance: clever, corny, and always gift-worthy. Because Dad deserves more than socks this year.

Shop the full Father's Day Gift Guide now at

👉 https://thatissodad.com/collections/fathers-day-gift-guide-2025

Media Contact

Mark Vergeer, Pivot Advising, 1 800-674-3094, [email protected], https://pivotadvising.com/

SOURCE That Is So Dad