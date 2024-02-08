This February - National Hot Breakfast Month - Start with Tart

WAREHAM, Mass., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heat things up this winter by beginning your day with a delicious, hot breakfast featuring America's Original Superfruit®.

Cooking breakfast with cranberries, aka "starting with tart," is an easy and delicious way to incorporate unique flavor, color, and nutrients into recipes. Trying these easy ways to #StartWithTart:

  •     Stir dried cranberries into oatmeal
  •     Simmer cranberry concentrate into syrup
  •     Incorporate fresh or frozen cranberries into pancake or waffle batter
  •     Top toast and bagels with cranberry sauce
  •     Add dried, fresh or frozen cranberries to muffin mixes

Cranberries offer big health benefits in a tiny package, including unique polyphenols not commonly found in other fruits. A serving of fresh or frozen cranberries contains fiber (1.8 g), Vitamin C (7 mg), Vitamin A (31.5 IU) and many other nutrients. Cranberry juice is also an excellent source of Vitamins C and E and a good source of Vitamin K. All forms of cranberry are sodium free, fat free and cholesterol free.

When searching for new ways to use cranberries, visit http://www.uscranberries.com/recipes, which contains nearly 500 recipes including the following hot breakfast ideas:

  •     Cranberry Roasted Breakfast Bowl
  •     Cranberry Chia Seed Pudding
  •     Whole Wheat Cranberry Pancakes
  •     Cranberry Quiche Lorraine
  •     Cranberry Sweet Potato Hash
  •     Cranberry Honey Cornmeal Quick Bread
  •     Cranberry Bread Pudding
  •     Cranberry, Honey & Cinnamon Porridge
  •     Apple Cranberry Casserole

About the Cranberry Marketing Committee
The Cranberry Marketing Committee (CMC) promotes the worldwide use and consumption of US-grown cranberries. The CMC was established as a Federal Marketing Order in 1962 to ensure a stable, orderly supply of good quality product. Follow @USCranberries on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

