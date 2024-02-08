This February - National Hot Breakfast Month - Start with Tart

Heat things up this winter by beginning your day with a delicious, hot breakfast featuring America's Original Superfruit®.
Cooking breakfast with cranberries, aka "starting with tart," is an easy and delicious way to incorporate unique flavor, color, and nutrients into recipes. Trying these easy ways to #StartWithTart:
- Stir dried cranberries into oatmeal
- Simmer cranberry concentrate into syrup
- Incorporate fresh or frozen cranberries into pancake or waffle batter
- Top toast and bagels with cranberry sauce
- Add dried, fresh or frozen cranberries to muffin mixes
Cranberries offer big health benefits in a tiny package, including unique polyphenols not commonly found in other fruits. A serving of fresh or frozen cranberries contains fiber (1.8 g), Vitamin C (7 mg), Vitamin A (31.5 IU) and many other nutrients. Cranberry juice is also an excellent source of Vitamins C and E and a good source of Vitamin K. All forms of cranberry are sodium free, fat free and cholesterol free.
When searching for new ways to use cranberries, visit http://www.uscranberries.com/recipes, which contains nearly 500 recipes including the following hot breakfast ideas:
- Cranberry Roasted Breakfast Bowl
- Cranberry Chia Seed Pudding
- Whole Wheat Cranberry Pancakes
- Cranberry Quiche Lorraine
- Cranberry Sweet Potato Hash
- Cranberry Honey Cornmeal Quick Bread
- Cranberry Bread Pudding
- Cranberry, Honey & Cinnamon Porridge
- Apple Cranberry Casserole
About the Cranberry Marketing Committee
The Cranberry Marketing Committee (CMC) promotes the worldwide use and consumption of US-grown cranberries. The CMC was established as a Federal Marketing Order in 1962 to ensure a stable, orderly supply of good quality product. Follow @USCranberries on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
