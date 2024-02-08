This February - National Hot Breakfast Month - Start with Tart

Heat things up this winter by beginning your day with a delicious, hot breakfast featuring America's Original Superfruit®.

WAREHAM, Mass., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heat things up this winter by beginning your day with a delicious, hot breakfast featuring America's Original Superfruit®.

Cooking breakfast with cranberries, aka "starting with tart," is an easy and delicious way to incorporate unique flavor, color, and nutrients into recipes. Trying these easy ways to #StartWithTart:

Stir dried cranberries into oatmeal

Simmer cranberry concentrate into syrup

Incorporate fresh or frozen cranberries into pancake or waffle batter

Top toast and bagels with cranberry sauce

Add dried, fresh or frozen cranberries to muffin mixes

Cranberries offer big health benefits in a tiny package, including unique polyphenols not commonly found in other fruits. A serving of fresh or frozen cranberries contains fiber (1.8 g), Vitamin C (7 mg), Vitamin A (31.5 IU) and many other nutrients. Cranberry juice is also an excellent source of Vitamins C and E and a good source of Vitamin K. All forms of cranberry are sodium free, fat free and cholesterol free.

When searching for new ways to use cranberries, visit http://www.uscranberries.com/recipes, which contains nearly 500 recipes including the following hot breakfast ideas:

Cranberry Roasted Breakfast Bowl

Cranberry Chia Seed Pudding

Whole Wheat Cranberry Pancakes

Cranberry Quiche Lorraine

Cranberry Sweet Potato Hash

Cranberry Honey Cornmeal Quick Bread

Cranberry Bread Pudding

Cranberry, Honey & Cinnamon Porridge

Apple Cranberry Casserole

About the Cranberry Marketing Committee

The Cranberry Marketing Committee (CMC) promotes the worldwide use and consumption of US-grown cranberries. The CMC was established as a Federal Marketing Order in 1962 to ensure a stable, orderly supply of good quality product. Follow @USCranberries on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

