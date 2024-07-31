This is How Member Fest 2024, In Which Sunset World Group Celebrates its Guests, was Experienced

It is worth mentioning that the Member Fest is a celebration that has been held every year since 2019 and grows and is enriched thanks to the comments of members and guests. After all, it is a party in which Sunset World Group thanks them for being part of its great family.

CANCÚN, Quintana Roo, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The celebration Member Fest 2024 of Sunset World Group was a complete success. It took place from July 22 to 26 at Hacienda Tres Ríos in the Riviera Maya, and Sunset Royal and Sunset Marina in Cancun, reiterating that it is already a tradition that the group, its members and guests look forward to in order to socialize, have fun, get excited and learn more about Mexico, since most of the events and activities have the clear purpose of promoting the cultural richness of this country.

It all began with a trip to the interior with a special program of the acclaimed Sense Adventure in the middle of the jungle to continue with a temazcal. Later: kermesses, a rock concert, a danzón night, a wrestling night, sports tournaments, folkloric ballet, a casino, jungle adventures, as well as many activities and shows for children. Kids and adults alike had the opportunity to participate and admire everything there was to discover and enjoy every day of the week.

To close with a flourish, a vigorous concert by the band "La Poderosa" was held at Sunset Royal where members and guests of Sunset World Group danced and sang until they were breathless, and a gala dinner with pairing at Hacienda Tres Ríos where diners were able to appreciate Mexican haute cuisine with drinks suitable to accompany each dish, all amidst the subtle musical notes of a harp.

It is worth mentioning that the Member Fest is a celebration that has been held every year since 2019 and grows and is enriched thanks to the comments of members and guests. After all, it is a party in which Sunset World Group thanks them for being part of its great family.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

