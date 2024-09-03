This Is It! Announces Grand Opening Ceremony for LaGrange Location

"We have gotten off to a wonderful start here in LaGrange," states Jignesh Patel, owner of the LaGrange This Is It! "The grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony only fortifies our commitment to being a real staple in the community." Post this

"We have gotten off to a wonderful start here in LaGrange," states Jignesh Patel, owner of the LaGrange This Is It! "The grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony only fortifies our commitment to being a real staple in the community." Shelley "Butch" Anthony, III, CEO and Founder of the This Is It! brand adds, "It has been a great delight to welcome a new franchise in LaGrange. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship that will continue to make a meaningful contribution to the local economy, families, and the community at large."

Elected officials, members of the community, and the general public are all expected to be a part of this momentous occasion.

About This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q

Established in 1983, This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q (previously known as This Is It! Bar-B-Q & Seafood) specializes in delicious, authentic, southern, home-style cuisine and is nationally known for its famous award-winning barbeque rib tips. For 40 years, This Is It! has been recognized for exceptional hospitality and service paired with the best authentic, freshly prepared barbeque and seafood. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Georgia, This Is It! has eight corporate stores and three franchises. Locations offer dine-in, to-go, delivery, private and corporate catering, and three full scale event rental spaces. The company recently began operating as This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q as a reflection of its expanded and more health-conscious menu items. It is the only African American owned restaurant of its kind in the country: one that has been operating in a large metropolis for 40 years with multiple locations. Learn more about This Is It! at http://www.thisisitbbq.com.

