This Is It! Announces Opening of New Douglasville Franchise Location, Welcomes New Franchisees

This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q is pleased to announce the long-awaited opening of its Douglasville location. A number of activities are planned to commemorate the opening.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q is pleased to announce it will soon open its 9th location and 3rd drive through location at 6912 Douglas Blvd. in Douglasville, GA. The opening of this new franchise establishment continues This Is It!'s 40-year tradition of providing delicious and southern-inspired meals. The opening of this location is also a reminder to This Is It!'s patrons of its new concept, "It's Southern! It's Delicious! It's the Best!" The store opening has several key events, starting January 9, 2024:
- First Fruits – Tuesday, January 9, 2024 – 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM or when food runs out. The concept of First Fruits derives from God's creation work. Because God created everything that exists, all of creation belongs to him (Psalm 24:1). Consequently, that which is first and best belongs to him and is to be given to him. Service during this time will be drive-through only.
- Opening – Tuesday, January 9, 2024 – 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM – The Douglasville store will open for business to the general public. Business hours are 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM Monday through Thursday and 11:00 AM until 11:00 PM Friday and Saturday. (The time is subject to change.) Service for the initial opening period will also be drive-through only. An announcement will be made via social media when the dining room opens.
- Grand Opening Day Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – The official grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony will take place with City of Douglasville elected officials, city personnel, community leaders, local celebrities and business leaders. The date of this celebration will be announced in the coming weeks. Please follow our social media platforms for updates.
"The opening of this location is highly anticipated," states Shelley "Butch" Anthony III, CEO and Founder. "We are excited to welcome our new franchisees, the Whitakers. They have a passion for the business, and the community is eagerly waiting for their store to open." The Whitakers add, "We are very happy about the decision to become This Is It! franchisees, and we look forward to a long-lasting relationship."
In addition to in-store dining, the state-of-the-art facility will also allow customers to enjoy the experience of southern-inspired home-cooking in the comfort of their own homes. The new location will also feature a walk-up window for customers and delivery drivers, a feature that is also available at the Riverdale, Fayetteville, Stockbridge, and Camp Creek corporate locations.
The opening of this location comes fresh on the heels of This Is It! celebrating 40 years of doing business in the metro Atlanta area. The year 2023 was filled with activities celebrating "40 Years of Faith, Family, Favor and Flavor."
About This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q
Established in 1983, This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q (previously known as This Is It! Bar-B-Q & Seafood) specializes in delicious, authentic, southern, home-style cuisine and is nationally known for its famous award-winning barbeque rib tips. For 40 years, This Is It! has been recognized for exceptional hospitality and service paired with the best authentic, freshly prepared barbeque and seafood. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Georgia, This Is It! has locations all over Atlanta, with a soon to be opened franchise location in LaGrange. Locations offer dine-in, to-go, delivery, private and corporate catering, and three full scale event rental spaces. The company recently began operating as This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q as a reflection of its expanded and more health-conscious menu items. It is the only African American owned restaurant of its kind in the country: one that has been operating in a large metropolis for 40 years with multiple locations. Learn more about This Is It! at http://www.thisisitbbq.com.
