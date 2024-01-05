This Is It! Announces Opening of New Douglasville Franchise Location, Welcomes New Franchisees

"The opening of this location is highly anticipated," states Shelley "Butch" Anthony III, CEO and Founder. "We are excited to welcome our new franchisees, the Whitakers. They have a passion for the business, and the community is eagerly waiting for their store to open." Post this

"The opening of this location is highly anticipated," states Shelley "Butch" Anthony III, CEO and Founder. "We are excited to welcome our new franchisees, the Whitakers. They have a passion for the business, and the community is eagerly waiting for their store to open." The Whitakers add, "We are very happy about the decision to become This Is It! franchisees, and we look forward to a long-lasting relationship."

In addition to in-store dining, the state-of-the-art facility will also allow customers to enjoy the experience of southern-inspired home-cooking in the comfort of their own homes. The new location will also feature a walk-up window for customers and delivery drivers, a feature that is also available at the Riverdale, Fayetteville, Stockbridge, and Camp Creek corporate locations.

The opening of this location comes fresh on the heels of This Is It! celebrating 40 years of doing business in the metro Atlanta area. The year 2023 was filled with activities celebrating "40 Years of Faith, Family, Favor and Flavor."

About This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q

Established in 1983, This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q (previously known as This Is It! Bar-B-Q & Seafood) specializes in delicious, authentic, southern, home-style cuisine and is nationally known for its famous award-winning barbeque rib tips. For 40 years, This Is It! has been recognized for exceptional hospitality and service paired with the best authentic, freshly prepared barbeque and seafood. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Georgia, This Is It! has locations all over Atlanta, with a soon to be opened franchise location in LaGrange. Locations offer dine-in, to-go, delivery, private and corporate catering, and three full scale event rental spaces. The company recently began operating as This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q as a reflection of its expanded and more health-conscious menu items. It is the only African American owned restaurant of its kind in the country: one that has been operating in a large metropolis for 40 years with multiple locations. Learn more about This Is It! at http://www.thisisitbbq.com.

