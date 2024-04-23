This Is It! Announces Opening of New LaGrange Franchise Location, Welcomes New Franchisee

"We are happy to broaden our horizons to the LaGrange area," states Shelley "Butch" Anthony, III. "Our new franchisee, Jignesh Patel, has warmly embraced the This Is It! philosophy, and the This Is It! presence brings with it great expectations as an added attraction to the community." Post this

• Opening – Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The LaGrange store will open for business to the general public. Business hours are 10:30 AM until 9:30 PM Monday through Saturday. (The time is subject to change.) Service for the initial opening period will be in-store only. An announcement will be made via social media when the drive-through opens.

• Grand Opening Day Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – The official grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony will take place with City of LaGrange elected officials, City personnel, community leaders, local celebrities and business leaders. The date of this celebration will be announced in the coming weeks. Please follow our social media platforms for updates.

"We are happy to broaden our horizons to the LaGrange area," states Shelley "Butch" Anthony, III, This Is It!'s CEO and Founder. "Our new franchisee, Jignesh Patel, has warmly embraced the This Is It! philosophy, and the This Is It! presence brings with it great expectations as an added attraction to the community."

In addition to in-store dining, the state-of-the-art facility will also allow customers to enjoy the experience of southern-inspired home-cooking in the comfort of their own homes. The opening of this location closely follows commemorative celebrations marking 40 years This Is It! of doing business in the metro Atlanta area. The year 2023 was filled with activities celebrating "40 Years of Faith, Family, Favor and Flavor."

For more information and continued updates, please follow us on social media:

• Facebook – https://facebook.com/theofficialthisisit

• Instagram – https://instagram.com/thisisitbbqandseafood

• Twitter – https://twitter.com/thisisitbbqatl

About This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q

Established in 1983, This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q (previously known as This Is It! Bar-B-Q & Seafood) specializes in delicious, authentic, southern, home-style cuisine and is nationally known for its famous award-winning barbeque rib tips. For 41 years, This Is It! has been recognized for exceptional hospitality and service paired with the best authentic, freshly prepared barbeque and seafood. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Georgia, This Is It! has locations all over metro Atlanta. Locations offer dine-in, to-go, delivery, private and corporate catering, and three full scale event rental spaces. The company recently began operating as This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q as a reflection of its expanded and more health-conscious menu items. It is the only African American owned restaurant of its kind in the country: one that has been operating in a large metropolis for 40+ years with multiple locations. Learn more about This Is It! at http://www.thisisitbbq.com.

Media Contact

Alonia Parks, This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q, 1 7702564337, [email protected], www.thisisitbbq.com

SOURCE This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q