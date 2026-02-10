This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q Offers $10 Value Meals

"We realize that, with the state of today's economy, the need to provide cost effective meals is so very important. We are pleased to present a wide selection of meals that not only reflect great value, but delectable taste as well." — Shelley "Butch" Anthony, III Post this

Vegetables (includes bread): 3 veggie plate

Protein items (includes 1 side item and bread): 2-piece Fried Whiting 2-piece Jumbo Chicken Tenders 2-piece Mixed Southern Kitchen Fried Chicken 6-piece Party Chicken Wings 4-bone St. Louis Ribs 1-piece Chargrilled Chopped Steak Chopped Pork – Loose Chopped Chicken – Loose (Dark Meat)

Sandwiches (includes 1 side): 2-piece Fried Whiting Sandwich 2 -piece Jumbo Chicken Tender Sandwich 1-piece Chargrilled Chopped Steak Sandwich Chopped Chicken Sandwich – Dark Meat

Bowls (includes bread): Chicken (over rice or dressing) Turkey (over rice or dressing) Chicken Pot Pie



Shelley "Butch" Anthony, III, founder, President & CEO of This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q was inspired to begin the $10 value meals as a way to offer consumers affordable options for lunch or dinner. He states, "We realize that, with the state of today's economy, the need to provide cost effective meals is so very important. We are pleased to present a wide selection of meals that not only reflect great value, but delectable taste as well."

About This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q

Established in 1983, This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q (previously known as This Is It! Bar-B-Q & Seafood) specializes in delicious, authentic, southern, home-style cuisine and is nationally known for its famous award-winning barbeque rib tips. For 43 years, This Is It! has been recognized for exceptional hospitality and service paired with the best authentic, freshly prepared barbeque and seafood. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Georgia, This Is It! has locations all over metro Atlanta. Locations offer dine-in, to-go, delivery, private and corporate catering, and two full scale event rental spaces. The company recently began operating as This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q as a reflection of its expanded and more health-conscious menu items. It is the only African American owned restaurant of its kind in the country: one that has been operating in a large metropolis for 40+ years with multiple locations. Learn more about This Is It! at https://www.thisisitbbq.com.

