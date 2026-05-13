This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q Reinvents the Southern Dining Experience with New Technology, Enhanced Rewards, and Expanded Delivery

"These updates represent a major step forward in how we serve our customers," said Shelley "Butch" Anthony III, President & CEO of This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q. "We're combining the tradition our guests trust with the technology and convenience they expect." Post this

"These updates represent a major step forward in how we serve our customers," said Shelley "Butch" Anthony III, President & CEO of This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q. "We're combining the tradition our guests trust with the technology and convenience they expect."

A New Digital Ordering Experience

The brand's newly launched website introduces advanced ordering capabilities, allowing customers to browse menus, customize meals, and place orders seamlessly for pickup or future dining occasions. The platform is optimized for speed, ease of use, and mobile responsiveness.

Introducing the This Is It! Mobile App

The new mobile app provides customers with a centralized, on-the-go experience. Key features include:

Easy order placement

Full access to menus and brand updates

Loyalty account management for Delicious Rewards members

Customers can download the APP and join immediately using the following links: iOS - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/this-is-it-delicious-rewards/id6752224652 Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.paytronix.client.android.app.thisisitskb



Enhanced Delicious Rewards Program

The Delicious Rewards program has been upgraded to deliver greater value and engagement:

Free Dessert for Full Registration: Existing and new members who fully register receive a complimentary steam table dessert, including Banana Pudding or Peach Cobbler.

Extended Expiration Window: Points and rewards now expire after 180 days, increased from 120 days.

Exclusive Member Offers: Fully registered members gain access to special promotions and limited-time deals.

Continuing Benefits: Customers will continue to receive 1 point for each purchase dollar. Once 250 points are accumulated a $20 Reward will be generated and placed in the customers loyalty account. Customers will also receive a FREE Steam Table dessert for their Birthday.

Members continue to earn points on every eligible purchase, reinforcing the program's focus on rewarding loyalty with meaningful, easy-to-redeem benefits.

Expanded Delivery Through Grubhub

This Is It! is excited to offer its customers the option to order from all its locations via Grubhub. This convenient new way to enjoy the brand's Southern favorites at home or on the go is in addition to the options of Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Strengthening the Southern Experience

With these updates, This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q continues to evolve its customer experience while staying true to its roots. The enhancements reflect the company's commitment to accessibility, innovation, and delivering consistent quality across every touchpoint.

For more information and continued updates, please follow us on social media:

About This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q

Established in 1983, This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q (previously known as This Is It! Bar-B-Q & Seafood) specializes in delicious, authentic, southern, home-style cuisine and is nationally known for its famous award-winning barbeque rib tips. For 43 years, This Is It! has been recognized for exceptional hospitality and service paired with the best authentic, freshly prepared barbeque and seafood. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Georgia, This Is It! has locations all over metro Atlanta. Locations offer dine-in, to-go, delivery, private and corporate catering, and two full scale event rental spaces. The company recently began operating as This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q as a reflection of its expanded and more health-conscious menu items. It is the only African American owned restaurant of its kind in the country: one that has been operating in a large metropolis for 40+years with multiple locations. Learn more about This Is It! at https://www.thisisitbbq.com.

Media Contact

David Gary, This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q, 1 7707229946, [email protected], www.thisisitbbq.com

SOURCE This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q