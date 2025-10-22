"This is Thriller" Returns to Los Angeles to Celebrate Music, Memories, and Impact

Highlights of the evening include a screening of Michael Jackson's, Ghosts, a panel discussion with four original Thriller dancers including, Casey Cole Lance, Karen McDonald, Lorraine Fields, and Vincent Paterson - moderated by Prince Jackson, and a screening of the iconic Thriller short film Post this

"This is Thriller is more than a Halloween celebration; it's a celebration of the arts, building community, and giving back," said Prince Jackson, co-founder of the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. "We're thrilled to bring together fans, artists, and supporters for a night that inspires joy and impact."

The event is made possible through the generous support of sponsors including, The Estate of Michael Jackson, Mesereau Law Group, Charles A. Becker Foundation, Pink's Hot Dog, WA Law Group, LLC, Kings Auctions, Forest Lawn, Second Chances for Blind Dogs, Fantasy Funwheel, TLK Fusion, Ray Charles Foundation, Beverly Hills Dentist, Wells Fargo Advisors, Jacques Torres Chocolate, Lifebeat (A Program of the Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation), Snyder Family Charitable Trust, and CK Tec Germany.

Tickets are available now, and all proceeds will benefit the Heal Los Angeles Foundation.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click HERE

Media Contact

Natalie Geday, Heal Los Angeles Foundation, 1 7146552309, [email protected], https://heallafdn.com

SOURCE Heal Los Angeles Foundation