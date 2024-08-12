This is Why Frøya Organics Natural Skincare is Taking Off In The US

Frøya Organics is leading a new natural skincare trend in the US.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- People spend more and more time and money on their skin. Why? Unfortunately, as we turn 25 our skin stops producing as much collagen and elastin as before.

A rising concern among US consumers is also the use of hormone-disrupting and unhealthy ingredients in most skincare. Studies show that most skincare products use waste products from the petroleum industry. This is not only harmful to the skin but also messes with hormones in humans.

Frøya Organics is a Norwegian skincare brand that sells balms made of wild-harvested Norwegian plants. Because of the harsh environment, these plants must be strong to survive. Due to this, they pack an extra punch when it comes to healing skin!

Most industrial skincare uses 70-90% water, fillers, and chemicals with no purpose in their products. Frøya uses 0. Only natural active ingredients that heal your skin. Due to this, US customers have been experiencing superior fast results for wrinkles, dark circles, acne, psoriasis, and more!

Initially, Frøya were only selling in the EU, Earlier this year they decided to launch in the US. People have taken to social media to express their enthusiasm. Customers share "before and afters" showing visible results in short time periods. This has led to the products going viral and selling out more than 5 times just this year.

"Making products like these is not easy. That's why no one else does it. Our standards are extremely high. And everything is handmade" says a representative from Frøya.

They already have 80,000+ customers in the US and are ramping up production as quickly as possible. Customers are begging the brand to not sell out again. For this, Frøya has cut marketing.

"Most customers notice a big difference in their skin within 24 hours, and we have so far helped more than 80,000+ women. The genie is out of the bottle and we just have to increase production as much as we can to keep up!" Frøya responded to us in an email.

Frøya Organics wild-harvests plants that grow naturally on the Norwegian mountainside to capture the highest-quality antioxidant potential. The plants need to survive arctic winters and pack a punch! Their powerful products fast results for anti-aging, acne, psoriasis, and more.

