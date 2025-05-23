This May, Inheritance of Hope & Analgesic Healthcare Partner to Help People Honor Those Who Have Impacted Them

In partnership with Analgesic Healthcare, Inheritance of Hope celebrate legacy this May.

ATLANTA, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inheritance of Hope was founded on May 21, 2007 by Kristen and Deric Milligan. Faced with a rare terminal illness, Kristen looked for resources for her young family but surprisingly found none. She and her husband decided to create resources of their own and share them with others. 18 years later, the national charity continues to inspire hope and encourage all to build an intentional legacy.

Each May, Inheritance of Hope celebrates its founding with National Legacy Day™ – a time to focus on legacy and being intentional. As a dedicated partner for the past 8 years, Analgesic Healthcare has a history of caring about legacy, especially for young families facing the loss of a parent. Thanks to their commitment, all gifts to Inheritance of Hope are being matched this May.

When asked about their partnership with Inheritance of Hope, Analgesic Healthcare's CEO, Roy Edgerton, stated, "We are committed to enrich and positively shape our country and community, specifically, those families who are dealing with a life crisis. I personally have dealt with a significant family crisis having lost a son and I feel compelled to help others in any way I can." He adds, "I would strongly encourage you to support Inheritance of Hope and its mission by contributing your time and resources."

Through supporting Inheritance of Hope Legacy Retreats®, Hope Hub™, and now National Legacy Day™, Analgesic Healthcare's partnership continues to make a life-changing impact, allowing many people to be intentional with their legacy.

You are invited to celebrate legacy this May. Honor someone who has impacted you with a gift to Inheritance of Hope and Analgesic Healthcare will match your gift. Learn more >>

Anna Conti, Inheritance of Hope, 1 (770) 464-5769, [email protected], www.InheritanceOfHope.org

Eric Miller, Inheritance of Hope, 1 (845) 220-8148, [email protected], www.InheritanceOfHope.org

