This May the Sea Turtle Nesting Season in the Mexican Caribbean 2024 Began and Sunset Royal Beach Stands Out As One of Its Favorites to do It

Of the seven species of sea turtles in the world, six nest on Mexican beaches and four nest in Quintana Roo: the green turtle (Chelonia mydas), the hawksbill turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata), the loggerhead turtle (Caretta caretta) and the leatherback turtle (Dermochelys coriacea). Sea turtles are amazing creatures that play a vital role in our planet's marine and coastal ecosystems. Its importance is undeniable and over the years we have learned to value its presence and conservation.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every year sea turtles nest in the Mexican Caribbean from May to early November and one of the beaches that receives the most turtles is located in front of Sunset Royal Beach Resort of Grupo Sunset World, so the security staff at this hotel is trained constantly to care for the females as they arrive, spawn and leave. They are also responsible for collecting the eggs, placing them safely in pens, and caring for the baby turtles when they hatch and are ready to be released into the sea.

That is why the Sunset Royal hotel has implemented the Sea Turtle Protection Program and with great success. Just last year, the program showed the following results: A total of 73 sea turtle nests were planted, 58 correspond to the white turtle species (Chelonia mydas) and 15 to the loggerhead turtle (Caretta caretta). The first nest was laid on May 23, 2023 and the last on September 1, 2023. The last update, carried out in January 2024, indicates that a total of 7,887 eggs were collected and 4,725 sea turtles were released.

Located on one of the most beautiful white sand beaches in the Mexican Caribbean, with sparkling views of Cancun, Sunset Royal offers fine entertainment for the whole family with day and night activities. Sunset Royal's prime location offers access to the best of entertainment, nightclubs, restaurants and shopping centers. The all-inclusive plan allows you to enjoy exquisite international cuisine, premium drinks and activities at both Sunset Royal and Sunset Marina. In addition to ground transportation between the resorts and hotels in Cancun and sea transportation to and from Sunset Marina.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

