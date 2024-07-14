This Summer's Perfect Family Surf Trip is in Sunny Pismo Beach

"the Tides Inn offers bright, contemporary and dog-friendly guest rooms and beach cottages that recall the friendly beach inns of yesteryear. The rooms are immaculate, the hospitality is warm and genuine," Post this

Pismo Beach is perfect place for your next family vacation and surf destination with wide open waves for miles and sand aplenty to stretch out or play a game of beach volleyball with the whole crew. Located on the California coastline perfectly situated right along the famous Highway 1 halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Pismo Beach State Park has miles of rolling waves, a long pier for a great view of the whales and a pavilion space with farmers markets and live concerts in the summertime.

The recently remodeled Tides Oceanview Inn and Cottages is the ideal place to make a home base as you explore the coast and the abundant activities the area offers. The Tides was previously owned by a local family from its beginning in 1949 until 2015 and has now been fully revitalized and updated by the Shorebirds Hotel Group after acquiring the property in 2022. Owner Gertrude, pictured here, lived on-site in the Beach House with her husband from 1955 to 1998. With a premium location on the coastline overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the Inn still welcomes guests with friendly hospitality and authentic service helping to create memories that last a lifetime across all generations.

The Shorebirds Hotel Group has injected their beachy ambiance with modern amenities and comfort at the forefront of their design. The original motel section featuring 24 rooms has cozy accommodations with freshly renovated bathrooms, air conditioner/heater units, a cool turquoise retro mini fridge, and fresh surf styled art in each room. The property also has five unique beach cottages and oceanfront studios with full kitchens that are great for spending the most amount of time on the beach as possible.

The largest Beach House short term rental sleeps up to 8 people and has an ocean view game room with pool table, board games, and a fireplace in the living room connected to the full kitchen and dining room. On the private patio with expansive ocean views sits comfortable patio lounge furniture, a gas BBQ, fire pit, garden string lights and outdoor game area for all the family fun.

Additional outdoor fire pits are placed around the property, all with spectacular views for whale watching and those epic west coast sunsets. Leaving the property is barely necessary with lunch and dinner room service deliveries available through Blast and Brew American Eatery and Tap House, offering house brewed beers on tap, specialty cocktails, adult beach slushy drinks, and a stacked kids menu. The restaurant is located just next door with a full bar and about a dozen large screen TVs for viewing all the biggest sports events.

Take a stroll to downtown Pismo Beach from the Inn and stop by the famous Old West Cinnamon Rolls for breakfast and coffee and visit Esteem Surf Co for all your coolest beach gear. Shell Beach Surf Shop offers surf lessons for the whole family, paddle board and kayak rentals. Wooly's Beach Bar and Grill and Cool Cat Café are also local favorites that the while family can enjoy.

