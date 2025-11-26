This Thanksgiving, Museums in NYC Got a Lot More Interesting

"This Thanksgiving, when you're gathered with family and friends, you'll have the best stories to tell." Post this

"Museums are filled with incredible knowledge, from art masterpieces to scientific discoveries," says Hélène Alonso, founder of WonderWay and former Director of Interactive Experiences at the American Museum of Natural History. "But most visitors stand in front of these wonders feeling like they need permission to ask questions. We built WonderWay on a simple belief: your wonder leads, we show the way. This Thanksgiving weekend, when museums see record visits, people can finally have conversations with what they're seeing, whether it's a painting or a T. rex skeleton."

Early users uncovered hidden stories they'd walked past for years. Parents watched their children ask questions they'd never thought to explore. Solo visitors found themselves considering perspectives and connections they'd never imagined. WonderWay works for everyone: curious kids, art lovers, families, first-time museum goers, meeting each person exactly where they are.

How it works: Visitors access WonderWay as a simple web app. They describe what they're looking at ("a twirling landscape with stars" or "a humongous stick insect") or mention it directly ("Tell me about The Starry Night" or "a bug called… Phryganistria "chinensis"). The AI responds in any language, tailoring depth and tone to each person's curiosity. Whether you're a curious child at a natural history museum or an art lover at a gallery, WonderWay meets you there.

Pro tip: Bring your headphones.

"WonderWay gives you access to curator-level expertise, tailored to your own path of curiosity," Alonso explains. "This Thanksgiving, when you're gathered with family and friends, you'll have the best stories to tell. You'll understand why that painting changed history. You'll see connections you never imagined. You'll leave with something real to share."

Available now at select NYC museums. Visit wonderway.ai to learn where you can try WonderWay this Thanksgiving weekend.

Perfect for families. Perfect for solo explorers. Perfect for anyone who's ever wondered what they were looking at.

About WonderWay

WonderWay is a voice-first AI companion for museums, heritage sites, landmarks, and cities. Through natural conversation in any language, it helps visitors explore art, history, science, and the full spectrum of human knowledge. Built on curated content, WonderWay amplifies human expertise and transforms how people connect with culture.Learn more at wonderway.ai

About Hélène Alonso

Hélène Alonso is the founder of WonderWay AI. She spent over a decade as Director of Interactive Experiences at the American Museum of Natural History, where she designed digital and physical experiences for millions of visitors. She also served as Chief Design Officer at multiple AI startups and currently teaches at NYU's Interactive Telecommunications Program (ITP). Alonso holds Master's degrees in Museum Studies and Education.

Media Contact

