This ultralight flat-fold stove boils water in 4 minutes using twigs and sticks

The Ganesha Cookstove Project announces a crowdfunding campaign for the launch of the Ganesha Ultralight Stove on Kickstarter, their new flat-fold smokeless wood stove, allowing outdoor adventurers to cook anywhere with nature's fuel.

Designed by Brice Hoskin, a serial entrepreneur with a history of successful ventures including Mountain Boy Sledworks and Montanya Rum.

"Since 2015, we've been working to improve lives through better cookstove technology," said Brice Hoskin, Founder of the Ganesha Cookstove Project. "The Ganesha Ultralight has a new flat-fold design that represents a leap forward in our mission to make efficient, smokeless cooking accessible to everyone, from villagers in Nepal to outdoor enthusiasts in the US."

The Ganesha Ultralight stove combines portability with efficiency. Its flat-fold design ensures easy transport and storage, while the smokeless technology provides a cleaner burning experience. The stove can be fueled by any biomass available, from wood to dried dung, making it versatile for many kinds of outdoor adventurers.

Available in titanium (7.8 oz) or stainless steel (13.0 oz), the stove weighs less than a butane stove with canister, and it packs down to just 10 x 7 x 0.5 inches for easy transport. When assembled (5.25 x 5.25 x 6.8 inches), it burns any dry biomass fuel and boils 700 ml of water in 4-6 minutes. Designed in the USA and handmade in India, the stove sets up in under 10 seconds and includes a fire-resistant ground cloth, combining efficiency with portability.

Ganesha Ultralight is looking to raise $20,000, and YouTube influencer reviews of the stove have garnered over 3 million views. Early Bird rewards include a Ganesha Ultralight, in titanium, a fiberglass mat, safety instructions and a Tyvek packing envelope, saving 33% off retail price with delivery worldwide. The stove will ship approx October 2024.

About Ganesha Cookstove Project

Founded in 2015, the Ganesha Cookstove Project designs, manufactures, and distributes efficient, affordable wood stoves to improve lives and reduce environmental impact.

