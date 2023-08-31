This Website Has Taken Vegas Family Activities To A Whole New Level

Take the "Sin" out of "Sin City" for family-friendly fun in Las Vegas with this new website.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The company Marketing Magnitude (owned by Kelly Rossi) is launching its newest website, this time designed to help families find kid-friendly activities in Las Vegas. The website is called FamilyFun.Vegas and features options for filtering searches to locate things to do in the city that meet the family's needs.

The site is geared towards parents of young kids but is also suitable for pet owners who want to locate areas that are accessible for their dogs in the city. Rather than reading hours' worth of blog posts or trying to use Google Maps' unreliable results to locate activities near them in Vegas, visitors can use this website's search function to find the exact type of activity they are interested in quickly.

The site's popular categories include:

While these are the top categories searched on the site, users can also filter by many other activities like Bowling, Fishing, or even Bathrooms. Currently, Family Fun Vegas is capable of turning up search results for 70 different family-friendly activities. They're even focusing on the holidays by including Halloween and Christmas categories. This is a site designed by a mom, for parents.

Under every category, users can view an interactive map of the city indicating where all the locations are located near you. On the left side of the desktop screen, information is displayed about each listing such as whether it's dog-friendly and what sort of play equipment and facilities are available. On mobile, an interactive map opens up where you can quickly navigate to your neighborhood and click on listing details directly from the map.

"Initially, I built this site out of frustration that I wasn't able to simply find exactly what I was looking for with a Google search. It started with dog parks before I had kids. Google would present to me every park regardless of whether or not it had an actual dog park," says Site Developer, Kelly Rossi. "Once my son was born, this happened with Splash Pads, places to drive remote control boats, sand pits at parks and the list went on. So even if no one else uses the site, it's making my life a lot easier! However, everyone who sees it seems to love it and bookmark it."

Users can also visit the website's "Events" section which helps them locate nearby events to attend with their kids. Puppet shows, outdoor movies, or story times at local libraries in the city can all be found under this tab. While the website is only set up to locate activities off the Las Vegas strip for the time being, further growth is expected in the months and years to come as the site gains traction. There are a few exceptions to the current parameters – certain exhibits and family events on the strip will pop up when searched.

Parents who live, or are visiting, Las Vegas can create an account on FamilyFun.Vegas. Once they are signed in, they have the option to save listings to "My Listings". Then, they can return to their custom list of activities that interest them and their families.

Interested parties can visit FamilyFun.Vegas today to start planning family friendly adventures around the Sin-Free side of the city.

Media Contact

Kelly Rossi, Marketing Magnitude, 1 7024828529, [email protected], marketingmagnitude.com

SOURCE Marketing Magnitude