This Winter at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Winter Wonder Awaits at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the season changes, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park transforms into a serene winter wonderland, welcoming visitors to a world of frosty beauty and festive charm. This winter, Meijer Gardens offers an array of exhibitions and events that blend art, culture, nature, and the magic of the season.

Meijer Gardens invites guests to celebrate the winter season in this idyllic setting, perfect for family outings, romantic strolls, or moments of reflection. Embrace the unique beauty of winter and the joyous traditions it brings.

Exhibitions and Highlights

University of Michigan Health–West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions (through January 7, 2024): Explore over 40 unique displays depicting holiday traditions from around the globe, complemented by 350,000 twinkling lights and stunning winter plantings. Discover a miniature winter wonderland in the Railway Garden, located within the Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse, featuring trains weaving through holiday-themed horticulture and landmarks.

Winter Glow (December 18–22 and 26–30, 2023): Experience an immersive winter lighting display near The American Horse at the DeVos Van Andel Piazza, complete with color-changing lights, dynamic choreography and a custom soundtrack.

Please note that Meijer Gardens will be open until 9 pm on December 18–22 and 26–30, 2023, in addition to closing at 9 pm every Tuesday throughout the year.

Forest of Dreams: Contemporary Tree Sculpture (through February 25, 2024): This unique sculpture exhibition presents trees in a new light, showcasing their power, beauty, and diversity through the works of 15 renowned artists, including Emilie Brzezinski, Louise Bourgeois, and Ai Weiwei.

Jazz Brunches featuring the Dave Bennett Quartet (January 14 and February 3, 11 am – 1 pm): Escape the cold and join us for a Jazz Brunch featuring the Dave Bennett Quartet. The Huizenga Grand Room will provide a perfect backdrop with communal seating. Brunch at your own pace with interactive drink and food stations. Try some of everything and then go back for your favorites!

Tickets include a custom Bloody Mary Bar, Mimosa Feature, Biscuit Bar, Chef Fire Stations and bespoke breakfast offerings prepared by the award-winning Meijer Gardens Culinary Arts Team.

Makes a great holiday gift for a brunch lover! Register by January 5 for the January 14 brunch, and by January 24 for the February 3 brunch.

Winter Nights at Meijer Gardens (Tuesdays January 23 and 30, February 6, 13, 20 and 27, 5:30–8pm.)

Join Meijer Gardens for new, experimental evenings featuring unique performances, food and drink specials, and fun photo opportunities in the Garden Pavilion surrounded by Jaume Plensa's monumental Utopia sculpture. Food and drink specials begin at 5:30 pm, entertainment begins at 6 pm. These experimental events are included in general admission and complementary for Meijer Garden members.

For more information, visit MeijerGardens.org/winter

Winter Hours

We are closed November 23, December 24, December 25, and December 31, 2023, and January 1, 2024.

EXTENDED HOURS

Enjoy extended holiday hours until 9 pm on December 18–22 and 26–30, 2023.

EXTENDED MEMBER EARLY HOURS

Members can enjoy exclusive early morning hours on Sundays, from 9-11 am, November 26 through January 7.

About Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, one of the world's most significant botanic and sculpture experiences, was recently named the Top Sculpture Park in the United States by USA Today's "10Best" and listed as the 81st most visited museum in the world by The Art Newspaper, the leading global art news publication. Education programs welcome 80,000 students and guests each year. Culinary Arts & Events offerings include weddings, corporate meetings and award-winning catering. The 158-acre main campus features Michigan's largest tropical conservatory; one of the country's largest interactive children's gardens; arid and Victorian gardens with bronze sculptures by Edgar Degas and Auguste Rodin; a carnivorous plant house; outdoor gardens, including a replica 1930s-era farm garden; an eight-acre Japanese garden featuring contemporary sculpture; and a 1,900-seat outdoor amphitheater garden, showcasing an eclectic mix of world-renowned touring musicians each summer. The permanent collection highlights hundreds of sculptures from internationally acclaimed artists Magdalena Abakanowicz, El Anatsui, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, Mark di Suvero, Marshall Fredericks, Henry Moore, Michele Oka Donor, Beverly Pepper, Jaume Plensa, Auguste Rodin, Richard Serra, Yinka Shonibare CBE and Ai Weiwei, among others. Indoor galleries with changing sculpture exhibitions have presented shows by Jonathan Borofsky, Edgar Degas, Jim Dine, Richard Hunt, Cristina Iglesias, Rebecca Louise Law, Pablo Picasso, George Segal and others.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park promotes the enjoyment, understanding and appreciation of gardens, sculpture, the natural environment, and the arts.

Media Contact

John VanderHaagen, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, 6169753180, [email protected], www.MeijerGardens.org

SOURCE Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park