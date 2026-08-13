This working handheld radio only picks up transmissions from your favorite video games

The TACCOM VoIP radio borrows the fix pilots have used for a century: frequencies. Post this

TACCOM uses a Message Queue Protocol to ensure clear communication among thousands of operators on a single frequency. Incoming transmissions queue up and play one at a time, so the channel stays readable. Comms stay open, like a real radio. The hardware is designed around an Espressif ESP32 on a custom board, connecting over Wi-Fi with no PC software, overlay, or install required.

The TACCOM is built from the ground up for privacy, operators only know each other from their official callsigns. An OLED screen shows the operator's callsign, channel, and who spoke last. The controls are real knobs and machined aluminum buttons, with a rotary dial for tuning and volume control. The Wireless edition runs on an internal rechargeable battery, monitors up to four channels at once with per-channel volume memory, and adds a quick broadcast-to-all button that transmits to monitored channels simultaneously. The sound design is radio-authentic down to the roger beep. TACCOM operators manage access, settings, and more through a clean online interface at taccom.io.

Every TACCOM is made to be repaired rather than replaced. Buyers can completely customize their radio and pick from seven shell and ten faceplate colors. Operators can have custom patterns, text, logos engraved onto the front panel.

The TACCOM v2 is shipping now to US customers at https://taccom.io.

Media Contact

Edward Melville, BlueUplink, 1 7205619561, [email protected], https://TACCOM.io

SOURCE BlueUplink