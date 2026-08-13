This working handheld radio only picks up transmissions from your favorite video games

Now shipping from Colorado Springs: the TACCOM v2 gives flight sim, space sim, and milsim squads open push-to-talk airwaves, starting at $99
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueUplink has begun shipping the TACCOM v2, a handheld, out-of-game VoIP radio whose frequencies exist only inside multiplayer games. The TACCOM v2 is built for flight sims, space sims, and milsim titles. Operators tune to a variety of pre-defined frequencies, and press a button to transmit; all transmissions regardless of how many players on a frequency are received in an orderly fashion. The first customer radios are shipping now. The radio comes in two editions, Wired at $99 and Wireless at $199.
Voice chat in large multiplayer groups is chaotic. Open lobbies dissolve into crosstalk, and larger, organized groups need a way to communicate with other allied groups. The TACCOM VoIP radio borrows the fix pilots have used for a century: frequencies. Every supported game gets a band of public channels that any player can simply tune into and immediately hear who is around, no invite required.
TACCOM uses a Message Queue Protocol to ensure clear communication among thousands of operators on a single frequency. Incoming transmissions queue up and play one at a time, so the channel stays readable. Comms stay open, like a real radio. The hardware is designed around an Espressif ESP32 on a custom board, connecting over Wi-Fi with no PC software, overlay, or install required.
The TACCOM is built from the ground up for privacy, operators only know each other from their official callsigns. An OLED screen shows the operator's callsign, channel, and who spoke last. The controls are real knobs and machined aluminum buttons, with a rotary dial for tuning and volume control. The Wireless edition runs on an internal rechargeable battery, monitors up to four channels at once with per-channel volume memory, and adds a quick broadcast-to-all button that transmits to monitored channels simultaneously. The sound design is radio-authentic down to the roger beep. TACCOM operators manage access, settings, and more through a clean online interface at taccom.io.
Every TACCOM is made to be repaired rather than replaced. Buyers can completely customize their radio and pick from seven shell and ten faceplate colors. Operators can have custom patterns, text, logos engraved onto the front panel.
The TACCOM v2 is shipping now to US customers at https://taccom.io.
Media Contact
Edward Melville, BlueUplink, 1 7205619561, [email protected], https://TACCOM.io
SOURCE BlueUplink
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