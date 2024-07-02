This World Will Change If Believers Truly Start To Live Like Jesus

Xulon Press presents inspiration for moving on to the next step in Christian maturity.
KERRVILLE, Texas, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Nicki Dechert Carlson encourages readers to move beyond simply knowing Jesus in her new book, Inside and Out: Living Like Jesus In Today's World ($16.99, paperback, 9781662897603; $7.99, e-book, 9781662897610).
With so many Christians in the world today, why are we not making more of an impact? Carlson suspects that it's because many believers don't forgive, serve, worship, pray, and teach like Jesus. Well, it's time for that to change!
"Seeing and hearing about the large numbers of people today with church hurt and church trauma, I began to wonder what we, as Christians, are getting wrong. I studied the life of Jesus and determined that if we want to change, we need to look and act a lot more like Jesus," said Carlson.
Nicki Dechert Carlson is a Christian blogger, speaker, and author of Grace-Faced: Pursuing the Life-Changing Perspective of a Loving God. She lives in the heart of the Texas Hill Country with her husband, three children, and dog. She enjoys playing tennis, participating in women's Bible studies, and trying to keep her vegetable and flower gardens alive. Learn more about her at nickicarlson.com.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Inside and Out is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Nicki Dechert Carlson, Salem Author Services, 830.377.5832, [email protected], nickicarlson.com
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article