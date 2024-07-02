This World Will Change If Believers Truly Start To Live Like Jesus

Xulon Press presents inspiration for moving on to the next step in Christian maturity.

KERRVILLE, Texas, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Nicki Dechert Carlson encourages readers to move beyond simply knowing Jesus in her new book, Inside and Out: Living Like Jesus In Today's World ($16.99, paperback, 9781662897603; $7.99, e-book, 9781662897610).

With so many Christians in the world today, why are we not making more of an impact? Carlson suspects that it's because many believers don't forgive, serve, worship, pray, and teach like Jesus. Well, it's time for that to change!