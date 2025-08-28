Thomas A. Greenwald Named 2026 Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" in Dallas/Fort Worth for Family Law and Family Law Mediation

"My role is to guide clients toward solutions that protect what they've built and position them for a stable future. Whether the matter is resolved through negotiation, mediation, or trial, I focus on helping clients make sound decisions during a challenging time in their lives." Post this

With 30 years of family law experience and a strong background in finance, Greenwald is highly skilled in cases involving complex property division, business valuations, closely held companies, and sophisticated compensation structures. Prior to becoming an attorney, he worked for IBM and earned a B.B.A. in finance—experience that allows him to approach each case with both legal precision and financial insight.

Greenwald is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a Credentialed Mediator, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. He also brings appellate experience to cases requiring review by higher courts, ensuring clients' interests are protected at every stage.

"My role is to guide clients toward solutions that protect what they've built and position them for a stable future," Greenwald said. "Whether the matter is resolved through negotiation, mediation, or trial, I focus on helping clients make sound decisions during a challenging time in their lives."

Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" is awarded to only one attorney in each practice area and metropolitan area, based on outstanding peer-review ratings. The designation reflects the deep respect Greenwald has earned in the Dallas/Fort Worth legal community for his exceptional skill, professionalism, and integrity.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is a Texas-based family law firm with offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, and San Antonio. Known for integrity, legal acumen, and a constructive approach, the firm helps clients protect their families, finances, and futures while minimizing conflict. With 50 family law attorneys — including 32 Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization — GBA is recognized statewide for delivering exceptional client service across the full spectrum of divorce and family law matters.

In the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers in America®, GBA earned the highest number of Family Law, Collaborative Law, and Mediation honorees in both Texas and the United States. The firm also leads the state with the most Ones to Watch recognitions and was voted the #1 family law firm in Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin/San Antonio by Texas Lawyer 2025.

