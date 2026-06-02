Thomas appoints Luke Warren as Chief Growth Officer to accelerate global growth

"Too many businesses still treat people and leadership as a 'soft' topic, when in reality it is the commercial strategy. The companies that win will be those that can measure, manage and improve how their teams actually operate." Post this

Most recently, Luke led the transformation of Kinetic Solutions Ltd into one of the top-performing businesses within the Volaris Group portfolio, driving sustained growth, strong margins and early adoption of AI capabilities with measurable commercial impact. As CEO , he also led and integrated three acquisitions, achieving record employee NPS across acquired teams.

As Chief Growth Officer, Luke will focus on accelerating Thomas' global growth strategy, strengthening commercial execution and unlocking the next phase of growth.

Luke Warren, Chief Growth Officer at Thomas, said:

"As organizations scale, alignment is usually the first thing to break. Managers become the translation layer between leadership and execution, but without clear insight, performance quickly drifts.

That's exactly why Thomas, and its Connection Intelligence (CXI) platform, matters. It makes alignment, team dynamics and management effectiveness visible, and gives leaders the ability to act early, not react late.

Too many businesses still treat people and leadership as a 'soft' topic, when in reality it is the commercial strategy. The companies that win will be those that can measure, manage and improve how their teams actually operate.

Having used Thomas solutions myself as a leader, I've seen first-hand the impact this creates. I joined because I believe deeply in the mission, to help organizations understand and improve people performance in a way that drives real, measurable growth."

Luke McKeever, CEO of Thomas, commented:

"Luke has joined Thomas to accelerate our growth ambitions and strengthen how we translate our market leadership into commercial results. His experience scaling software businesses, alongside his deep belief in the power of leadership and people science, makes him an excellent addition to the team.

He understands that growth isn't just about strategy, it's about execution through people. That aligns directly with our ambition to lead the Connection Intelligence (CXI) category globally."

Luke's appointment reflects Thomas' continued investment in building a commercially focused leadership team as it scales its impact across global markets.

Media Contact

Anna Boultwood, Thomas, 44 1628 470980, [email protected], https://www.thomas.co/

SOURCE Thomas