Thomas Blake, DDS in Santa Barbara, CA Introduces New Website

Dr. Blake is a long-standing member of the Academy of General Dentistry. He received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Pacific School of Dentistry, San Francisco in 2001. He is an active member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, the Academy of Biomimetic Dentistry, the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association, and the Santa Barbara/Ventura County Dental Association. Dr. Blake hones his skills and stays current with continuing education opportunities.

The doctor specializes in biomimetic dentistry, which focuses on retaining as much natural tooth structure as possible. He uses biocompatible materials and composite fillings for safety and strength.

Thomas Blake, DDS, is proud to announce that it received the 2023 Best of Santa Barbara: Best Dentist award from the Santa Barbara Independent, which he has won several years running. Community recognition means a great deal to the entire team.

"When you come into our practice, you'll immediately notice the difference," says Dr. Thomas Blake. "We maintain a beautiful, calming space with comforting patient amenities. Our commitment to excellence goes beyond our physical location and incorporates advanced technology, materials, and techniques."

Services Offered

Preventive Dentistry

Restorative Dentistry

Cosmetic Dentistry

Full-Mouth Reconstruction

TMJ and Snoring Therapy

Digital Dentistry

Dental Emergencies: Same-day appointments on weekdays

About Thomas Blake, DDS

Thomas Blake, DDS, is a respected general dentistry practice serving the Santa Barbara, CA, area. Dr. Blake specializes in biomimetic, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry. The practice is located at 1515 State Street, Suite 1, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. To learn more, visit https://www.thomasblakedds.com or call 805-962-5000.

Media Contact

Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, [email protected], https://www.dentalfone.com/

SOURCE Thomas Blake