Thomas Capital Group announces Final Closing for FVLCRUM Fund LP with over $302 million in commitments, exceeding the $250 million target

Thomas Capital Group, a 25+ year old diverse placement firm experienced in raising capital globally for private equity funds including emerging and diverse managers, was proud to partner with FVLCRUM in helping them raise their debut commingled fund.
GIG HARBOR, Wash., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thomas Capital Group ("TCG"), a boutique placement firm, is proud to announce the final closing of FVLCRUM Fund LP together with its sister entities (the "Fund"), at over $302 million in commitments, exceeding the $250 million target. TCG served as the placement agent for the Fund. FVLCRUM Funds Capital Group ("FVLCRUM Funds") is a lower middle market buyout firm focused on addressing the U.S. racial wealth gap. The Fund will target control equity investments in diverse companies of scale that demonstrate significant potential for growth and sustainable competitive advantages. The target sectors include government contracting, healthcare, and technology-enabled business services.
Sajan Thomas, Founder of TCG, states, "It was a privilege to work with the FVLCRUM Funds team in the raise of their debut Fund. We believe that FVLCRUM Funds has a unique combination of firm DNA and resources, strategy, and investment acumen to generate compelling risk-adjusted returns for investors, as well as measurable impact in the companies and communities in which they invest. This dual mission of alpha and impact drives the firm. It is very gratifying to see many sophisticated institutional investors and families understand and support FVLCRUM Funds and their mission."
Benjamin Carson, Jr., Co-Founder and Partner of FVLCRUM Funds, adds, "While fundraising is never easy, the right placement agent can accelerate the process and act as a true partner in the effort. We were fortunate to find TCG early in the FVLCRUM Funds journey and appreciate their thoughtful approach to understanding our strategy, opening the right doors, and collaborating closely with our team to streamline our capital raise. Now that we have achieved the final close on the Fund, we look forward to continuing to prove that impact and alpha can be truly aligned to deliver commercially viable societal change at scale."
About FVLCRUM Funds
FVLCRUM Funds is a private equity firm that intentionally invests in diverse lower-middle market companies to generate sustainable opportunities for underserved communities. Since 2013, the team has provided a capital markets approach to addressing the U.S. racial wealth gap. FVLCRUM has been an innovator in aligning impact and alpha with an emphasis on delivering investment returns and sustainable social change. FVLCRUM's first fund qualifies for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) credit. More information can be found at www.fvlcrum.com
About Thomas Capital Group
Thomas Capital Group ("TCG"), a registered broker-dealer, was founded in 1997 to assist and guide alternative investment managers worldwide in structuring funds and raising capital. Since its founding, TCG, one of the earliest diversly owned placement firms, has been a long-term supporter and advocate of diverse and emerging managers and teams. TCG's team possesses extensive placement and marketing experience, a global network of close investor relationships, and strong buy-side investment experience. Working with a select group of fund managers, TCG has helped raise billions of dollars from leading investors worldwide. More information can be found at www.thomascapital.com
Media Contact
Sajan Thomas, Thomas Capital Group, 1 253-777-4477, [email protected], www.thomascapital.com
