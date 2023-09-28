Thomas Capital Group announces Final Closing for FVLCRUM Fund LP with over $302 million in commitments, exceeding the $250 million target

"We were fortunate to find TCG early in the FVLCRUM Funds journey and appreciate their thoughtful approach to understanding our strategy, opening the right doors, and collaborating closely with our team to streamline our capital raise." Benjamin Carson, Jr., Co-Founder and Partner of FVLCRUM Funds Tweet this

Benjamin Carson, Jr., Co-Founder and Partner of FVLCRUM Funds, adds, "While fundraising is never easy, the right placement agent can accelerate the process and act as a true partner in the effort. We were fortunate to find TCG early in the FVLCRUM Funds journey and appreciate their thoughtful approach to understanding our strategy, opening the right doors, and collaborating closely with our team to streamline our capital raise. Now that we have achieved the final close on the Fund, we look forward to continuing to prove that impact and alpha can be truly aligned to deliver commercially viable societal change at scale."

About FVLCRUM Funds

FVLCRUM Funds is a private equity firm that intentionally invests in diverse lower-middle market companies to generate sustainable opportunities for underserved communities. Since 2013, the team has provided a capital markets approach to addressing the U.S. racial wealth gap. FVLCRUM has been an innovator in aligning impact and alpha with an emphasis on delivering investment returns and sustainable social change. FVLCRUM's first fund qualifies for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) credit. More information can be found at www.fvlcrum.com

About Thomas Capital Group

Thomas Capital Group ("TCG"), a registered broker-dealer, was founded in 1997 to assist and guide alternative investment managers worldwide in structuring funds and raising capital. Since its founding, TCG, one of the earliest diversly owned placement firms, has been a long-term supporter and advocate of diverse and emerging managers and teams. TCG's team possesses extensive placement and marketing experience, a global network of close investor relationships, and strong buy-side investment experience. Working with a select group of fund managers, TCG has helped raise billions of dollars from leading investors worldwide. More information can be found at www.thomascapital.com

