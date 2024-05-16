Thomas Company Facilitates Strategic Sale of Two Mission-Critical DIRECTV Data Center Facilities

Thomas Company is pleased to announce the successful sale of two pivotal DIRECTV data center, uplink, and broadcasting facilities. These facilities are crucial to DIRECTV's operational infrastructure and support its mission-critical operations. With over 24,000 square feet of advanced space spread across more than 17 acres of land, these state-of-the-art facilities play a vital role in transmitting broadcast signals to DIRECTV satellites in orbit, ensuring uninterrupted service to millions of subscribers nationwide.

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thomas Company is pleased to announce the successful sale of two pivotal DIRECTV data center, uplink, and broadcasting facilities. Located strategically in Englewood, Colorado (Denver MSA) and Bakersfield, California, these assets represent a cornerstone of DIRECTV's operational infrastructure and have been integral to its mission-critical operations.

These state-of-the-art facilities, encompassing over 24,000 square feet of cutting-edge space sprawled across more than 17 total acres of land play a pivotal role in supporting DIRECTV's day-to-day operations. They serve as the critical facilities for transmitting broadcast signals to DIRECTV satellites in orbit, ensuring uninterrupted service delivery to millions of subscribers nationwide.

Key Highlights of the Sale Include:

Mission-Critical Significance: The uplink facilities are at the heart of DIRECTV's technical core, serving as vital conduits for the transmission of broadcast signals, thus underlining their indispensability to DIRECTV's operations.

Long-Term Lease Structure: The sale includes brand new 20-year absolute triple net leases with no landlord responsibilities, offering investors a secure and stable income stream. Additionally, annual escalations of 3% further solidify the attractiveness of this investment opportunity.

Strategic Investment Appeal: Investors seeking passive, cash-flowing investments will find these properties highly appealing due to their integral role in DIRECTV's operations and the favorable long-term lease terms.

DIRECTV, renowned as a leading provider of satellite television services in the United States with over 14 million subscribers, relies heavily on these facilities to deliver a comprehensive television service featuring a diverse array of channels, extensive sports coverage, and subscriber-centric features.

The combined list price for these properties was approximately $14 million, reflecting their strategic importance and long-term value proposition.

Based in Sun Valley, ID with nearly $7 Billion in closed transactions, Thomas Company Net Lease is a commercial real estate brokerage serving institutional investors, private equity funds, REITs, private investors, and developers throughout the United States, helping them execute transactions in the complex and growing single-tenant, net-leased investment marketplace.

