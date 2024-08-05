Thomas James Homes Announces Ben Patton as Director of Forward Planning of the Arizona Division

"I'm thrilled to join the Thomas James Homes team. A true innovator in the world of luxury infill homebuilding, Thomas James is an industry disrupter who partners world class design with efficient product delivery," said Ben Patton, Director of Forward Planning, Thomas James Homes Arizona. Post this

Mr. Patton brings extensive experience in land planning, entitlement, permitting and community outreach, having served as an Urban Planner and Development Coordinator for numerous development firms in greater Phoenix. With efforts concentrated primarily on complex urban infill properties, Patton has been integrally involved in the entitlement and development of many projects throughout greater Phoenix. Patton has also served on numerous advisory boards and committees and has contributed to the authorship of multiple planning and zoning codes. He holds a bachelor's degree from Coe College and a master's degree in Community Planning from Iowa State University.

"I'm thrilled to join the Thomas James Homes team. A true innovator in the world of luxury infill homebuilding, Thomas James is an industry disrupter who partners world class design with efficient product delivery," said Ben Patton, Director of Forward Planning, Thomas James Homes Arizona. "I look forward to working closely with the Arizona team to help expand TJH's already exceptional brand."

With the appointment of Ben Patton, TJH will solidify and grow its presence in the Arizona market. Leveraging Patton's expertise to navigate the complexities of urban development, TJH will meet the growing demand for high-quality, well-designed homes in the greater area. With a commitment to providing fast-track access to coveted neighborhoods, TJH is planning to expand its BUILD offering. This innovative solution allows homeowners to unlock the potential of their existing homesite by tearing down their old home and rebuilding a new, more functional one in its place. BUILD guarantees quality, pricing, and on-time delivery, enhancing both the square footage and value of the property. With a dedication to innovation and excellence, TJH is set to redefine the future of homebuilding in Arizona.

Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, Thomas James Homes (TJH) is the leading single-lot replacement homebuilder unlocking invaluable access to new homes in the coolest neighborhoods. TJH has more than 500 homes in production across Southern California, Northern California, the Pacific Northwest and Arizona. Delivering design-driven homes in communities within major metro areas where new construction is rare and in demand, TJH's customer-centric solutions include options to build a new home on an existing homesite, personalize a pre-construction home, or buy a completed home curated by in-house design experts. Committed to long-term trade partnerships and recognized by the National Association of Home Builders for its award-winning agent program, TJH exists to help everyone in its marketplace thrive. Thomas James Homes is owned by Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. To learn more visit tjh.com

