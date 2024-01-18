Thomas James Homes Announces Franco Tenerelli As Chief Legal Officer

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thomas James Homes (TJH), the largest replacement homebuilder in the country, today announces the appointment of Franco Tenerelli to the company's executive leadership team as Chief Legal Officer. In this role, Mr. Tenerelli will oversee all legal affairs and advise TJH as it prepares to become a public company.

"The addition of Franco will provide critical skills and public company seasoning to our team as we continue to evolve our platform as the largest replacement homebuilder in the country," said James Mead, Chief Executive Officer, Thomas James Homes. "Our executive leadership team now includes deep experience across the necessary disciplines of operations, sales, technology, finance, people success and legal."

Mr. Tenerelli, a seasoned homebuilding executive, joins TJH after eight years as Chief Legal Officer for Landsea Homes (NASDAQ: LSEA). A founding member of the Landsea Homes executive team, Mr. Tenerelli took Landsea Homes public on NASDAQ and helped transform the company from a startup to Builder Magazine's 2022 Builder of the Year. At Landsea Homes, Mr. Tenerelli led six separate homebuilder mergers, coordinated over $1 billion in capital market transactions and designed and implemented the company's corporate governance guidelines and policies for entry into the public market. Before joining Landsea Homes, Mr. Tenerelli served as Regional Counsel for Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL), managing the company's legal affairs for the entire western region. Prior to Toll Brothers, Mr. Tenerelli was a litigator at the international law firm Holland & Knight LLP. Mr. Tenerelli received a bachelor's degree from UCLA, a JD from Loyola Law School and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

"I'm honored to join the Thomas James Homes team," said Tenerelli. "A true disrupter in the homebuilding space, I look forward to working closely with the executive leadership team to deliver on TJH's full potential."

Mr. Tenerelli completes the TJH executive leadership team which includes seasoned professionals bringing industry and non-industry experience. Led by Chief Executive Officer James Mead, this distinguished group includes Steve Kalmbach, President and Chief Operating Officer, a 25+ year industry leader in production homebuilding; Brian Reid, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, offering 25+ years in high-growth environments and as a public company executive; Bill Welsh, Chief Financial Officer, an accomplished professional with 25+ years of expertise in accounting, treasury, SEC reporting and business operations; Pete Girgis, Chief Information Officer, bringing 20+ years of experience in leading and developing technology for both public and private global companies; and Dan Ginsberg, Chief People Officer, amassing 30+ years of expertise in human resources, organizational development, talent acquisition and diversity, equity and inclusion.

ABOUT THOMAS JAMES HOMES:

Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, Thomas James Homes (TJH) is the leading single-lot replacement homebuilder unlocking invaluable access to new homes in the coolest neighborhoods. TJH has more than 500 homes in production across Southern California, Northern California, the Pacific Northwest and Arizona. Delivering design-driven homes in communities within major metro areas where new construction is rare and in demand, TJH's customer-centric solutions include options to build a new home on an existing homesite, personalize a pre-construction home or buy a completed home curated by in-house design experts. Committed to long-term trade partnerships and recognized by the National Association of Home Builders for its award-winning agent program, TJH exists to help everyone in its marketplace thrive. Thomas James Homes is owned by Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. To learn more visit tjh.com.

Media Contact

Media Contact, Thomas James Homes, 1 8182573529, [email protected], https://tjh.com/

SOURCE Thomas James Homes