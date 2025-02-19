Thomas James Homes Announces Kim Diamond as Senior Vice President of Community Development and Relations, Southern California Division

Experienced Real Estate Leader to Oversee Community Development and Drive Strategic Growth

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thomas James Homes (TJH), the largest replacement homebuilder in the country, today announces the appointment of Kim Diamond as Senior Vice President of Community Development and Relations for the Southern California Division. In this newly developed role, Diamond will be responsible for the project management and oversight of the Pacific Palisades Rebuild Project within the Southern California division.

Diamond brings 25 years of diverse experience in real estate development spanning land acquisition and valuation, entitlement processing, community outreach, construction, market analysis, sales and marketing, playing an instrumental role in the creation of thousands of residential units. She has held leadership roles with homebuilding companies including Pulte Homes, Trumark Urban, Catellus and Harvest Properties, in addition to experience managing her own homebuilding development and consulting business.

"It is a privilege to contribute my experience in community development to a company that is committed to rebuilding and strengthening the Pacific Palisades community," said Kim Diamond, Senior Vice President of Community Development and Relations for the Southern California Division, Thomas James Homes. "I look forward to leading efforts that will not only restore and provide support to the Pacific Palisades, but also provide lasting solutions for our clients, leaving a meaningful impact on the neighborhoods we serve."

In the immediate, Diamond will spearhead efforts to build the Pacific Palisades Rebuild Project plan, working with local and state municipalities to provide effective and swift support to impacted communities as well as current and future clients. She will prioritize advancing TJH's architectural plans, further optimizing efficiencies and timelines. Diamond will also play a crucial role in streamlining the approval process with the City of Los Angeles, ensuring permit expediting, a smoother inspection process and optimized timing of all infrastructure repair or replacement.

Beyond her professional achievements, Diamond is deeply engaged in industry and community leadership, serving on the Urban Land Institute's (ULI) District Council and Executive Board as board chair and governance chair, as well as Global Governing Trustee responsible for representing the voice of the diverse ULI membership. She is also a member of Lambda Alpha International, an honorary society of land economics professionals, and has previously chaired the board of Lao Family Community Development (LFCD), a nonprofit dedicated to providing housing, employment, education and supportive services. She also currently serves on the Board of ExtraFood, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to end hunger and wasted food through its regional food recovery program.

About Thomas James Homes

Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, Thomas James Homes (TJH) is the leading single-lot replacement homebuilder unlocking invaluable access to new homes in the coolest neighborhoods. TJH has more than 500 homes in production across Southern California, Northern California, the Pacific Northwest and Arizona. Delivering design-driven homes in communities within major metro areas where new construction is rare and in demand, TJH’s customer-centric solutions include options to build a new home on an existing homesite, personalize a pre-construction home, or buy a completed home curated by in-house design experts. Committed to long-term trade partnerships and recognized by the National Association of Home Builders for its award-winning agent program, TJH exists to help everyone in its marketplace thrive. Thomas James Homes is owned by Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. To learn more visit tjh.com.

