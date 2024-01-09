Thomas James Homes Debuts In-Market Design Studios

Nation's largest replacement homebuilder launches new design studios throughout its five markets, using interactive technology — REVEAL by Thomas James Homes — to create ease in the rebuilding process

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thomas James Homes (TJH), the single-lot replacement homebuilder unlocking invaluable access to new homes in the coolest neighborhoods, announces the debut of its new Design Studios across its offices in Orange County, Los Angeles, Northern California, Arizona and the Pacific Northwest. Developed as a tool to help clients bring their dream homes to life, the Design Studios are powered by REVEAL by TJH, a proprietary technology that provides an immersive and interactive home design experience. Using REVEAL, clients can virtually walk through their home prior to it being built, exploring different creative options to make informed decisions while personalizing finishes.

"At Thomas James Homes, we believe the homebuilding process should be empowering," said James Mead, CEO, Thomas James Homes. "Our Design Studios are a game-changer for the homebuilding industry, offering a level of technology and sophistication not before offered to individuals looking to rebuild. With REVEAL, our clients work with our sales and design teams to explore endless possibilities and see their vision come to life before breaking ground in a seamless and interactive way."

As part of TJH's BUILD capabilities, enabling homeowners to unlock the value of their existing home and build a new, larger residence in its place, the Design Studios allow clients to digitally immerse themselves in the home creation process. With the REVEAL technology, clients touch, see and feel all exterior and interior options, getting personally involved in the decision-making process. Before construction begins, TJH's in-house designers meet in-person with clients for a firsthand consult and walk through the REVEAL platform. This state-of-the-art, interactive digital platform lets them choose between floorplans, peruse exterior and interior options, and visualize details of cabinets, countertop, and flooring finish choices. Clients virtually "step" into their future home while playing an active part of the design process.

"Home design is more than paint colors and tile selections, it's accounting for the lifestyle and the features that enhance and better your life. The difference is in the details, and REVEAL gives our clients the chance to make authentic choices," said Courtney Huff, National Head of Design, Thomas James Homes. "Our mantra for clients is 'keep it close, keep it you.' The Thomas James Homes homebuilding process is a labor of love, and we want our clients to be deeply involved in bringing their vision of a dream home to life."

Known for prioritizing flexibility and maximizing every inch of space in the home, TJH's floorplans – developed by its talented, in-house design team – anticipate the needs of owners creating equal parts style and substance, ensuring homes not only look great but live right. TJH homes offer a variety of exterior architectural styles, influenced by the locations in which the home is located, from the timeless elegance of traditional architecture to modern farmhouse and beyond; various open-concept floorplans focused on flow and functionality; natural light-filled spaces with optimal window placement; specialized indoor-outdoor living options, with careful consideration on how spaces flow from the inside out; and unique, high-end touches and custom-quality finishes, such as luxury wood flooring and quartz countertops. The Design Studios were carefully crafted as a reflection of TJH's most luxe design collections, offering a distinct aesthetic focused on clean, modern design with timeless touches.

TJH recently announced a new chapter for the company with the launch of the Private Client Group: a new sales team to support the company's BUILD by TJH capabilities. With a commitment to "unlock access to the coolest neighborhoods, one new home at a time," the well-established company continues to place emphasis on their BUILD offering, creating an opportunity for clients to maximize the square footage and value of their existing home through a turnkey design-build solution that drastically simplifies the traditional custom-building model. Two key differentiators are TJH's ability to guarantee price upon contract execution and on-time delivery within 12 months of starting construction, achieved through an integrated process that includes architecture, design, permitting, and construction management, while eliminating costly overages and delays, enhancing the overall customer experience while easing the stress of the home building process.

Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, Thomas James Homes (TJH) is the leading single-lot replacement homebuilder unlocking invaluable access to new homes in the coolest neighborhoods. TJH has more than 500 homes in production across Southern California, Northern California, the Pacific Northwest and Arizona. Delivering design-driven homes in communities within major metro areas where new construction is rare and in demand, TJH's customer-centric solutions include options to build a new home on an existing homesite, personalize a pre-construction home, or buy a completed home curated by in-house design experts. Committed to long-term trade partnerships and recognized by the National Association of Home Builders for its award-winning agent program, TJH exists to help everyone in its marketplace thrive. Thomas James Homes is owned by Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. To learn more visit tjh.com.

