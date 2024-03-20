Thomas James Homes Enhances the Home Buying Experience Through Strategic Partnership With Virtuo

Innovative collaboration empowers Thomas James Homes homeowners with dedicated concierge services, cutting-edge mobile app technology, and customized homebuying journey for a more stress-free home building experience

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thomas James Homes (TJH), the largest single-family replacement home builder in the country with more than 500 homes in production and divisions in Southern California, Northern California, the Pacific Northwest, and Arizona, today announces its partnership with Virtuo ("Virtuo"), a home concierge platform. TJH homeowners will receive the benefit of a personal concierge and mobile app to help make their move more simple, organized and stress-free, further complementing Thomas James Homes' end-to-end service and holistic capabilities.

"Thomas James Homes continually seeks avenues to craft exceptional experiences that enhance our connection with our valued homeowners," shared Gina Nixon, Head of Customer + Brand Experience. "Recognizing the monumental strain and how meticulous the home buying process is, we identified Virtuo as the ideal partner to make a meaningful impact. Their integrated model not only aligns effortlessly with TJH but also offers turnkey solutions tailored to our homeowners, allowing us to fulfill our commitment to excellence and innovation."

Whether Thomas James Homes customers are transitioning into a new residence or upgrading to a replacement home, they are faced with a myriad of details to manage, including storage arrangements, cleaning services, utility setup, and media services, among others, and Virtuo simplifies these tasks. Thomas James Homes homeowners can easily connect with their personal concierge, who efficiently handles all the details and oversees the entire process. This streamlined approach offers a hassle-free experience, delivering the elevated level of service that valued consumers have come to expect.

"We are excited to partner with Thomas James Homes," said Casey Kachur, CEO of Virtuo. "It is evident that TJH is keenly focused on providing exceptional experiences to their homeowners and we're honored to be chosen to be a part of that. Our concierge platform has been honed over many years and with tens of thousands of homeowners. We're looking forward to having our real, human concierge work with TJH's customers to make their move seamless."

Virtuo will complement TJH's Private Client Group – a dedicated sales team that supports the company's BUILD by TJH (TM) solution. With a commitment to fast-track access to coveted neighborhoods, TJH is emphasizing the BUILD offering, which enables homeowners to unlock the potential of their existing homesite by tearing down their old home and rebuilding a new, more functional one in its place—all with guaranteed quality, pricing, and on-time delivery. The BUILD solution also enhances the square footage and value of the existing home and drastically simplifies the traditional custom homebuilding model. Two main key differentiators are TJH's ability to guarantee price upon contract execution and on-time delivery within 12 months of starting construction achieved through an integrated and thoughtful process that includes architecture, design, permitting, and construction management. Partnering with Virtuo elevates TJH's promise by providing our homeowners with interim housing solutions, moving support and more, bringing the experience full circle.

About Thomas James Homes

Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, Thomas James Homes (TJH) is the leading single-lot replacement homebuilder unlocking invaluable access to new homes in the coolest neighborhoods. TJH has more than 500 homes in production across Southern California, Northern California, the Pacific Northwest, Colorado, and Arizona. Delivering design-driven homes in communities within major metro areas where new construction is rare and in demand, TJH's customer-centric solutions include options to build a new home on an existing homesite, personalize a pre-construction home, or buy a completed home curated by in-house design experts. Committed to long-term trade partnerships and recognized by the National Association of Home Builders for its award-winning agent program, TJH exists to help everyone in its marketplace thrive. Thomas James Homes is owned by Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

About Virtuo

Virtuo, Inc is the leading home concierge platform. Built on a customer-experience practice, Virtuo provides a real, human concierge and advanced mobile app to help people move, settle, grow and love their home. Their concierge team speak over a dozen languages and have helped thousands of people. They boast an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) and work with builders, real estate agents, mortgage lenders and insurance companies to bring their service to homeowners.

