Thomas James Homes Launches Sales for Boutique Collection of Luxury Homes in Phoenix

Madison by Thomas James Homes debuts a collection of single-family residences featuring thoughtfully crafted design and multi-functional living spaces, centrally located in Uptown Phoenix

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thomas James Homes (TJH), the single-lot homebuilder unlocking invaluable access to new homes in the coolest neighborhood, today launches sales for Madison, a boutique collection of new single-family homes in Uptown Phoenix. This luxurious portfolio of homes offers an elevated lifestyle, desert modern or farmhouse architectural styles, spacious floorplans, designer finishes, premium interior amenities, built-in smart home features and access to one of the fastest-growing areas of North Central Phoenix. All residences within Madison by Thomas James Homes are slated for completion by December 2023.

"Madison by Thomas James Homes presents a unique opportunity to own a new construction home within the up-and-coming neighborhood of Uptown – known for its welcoming atmosphere and central location," says Lindsey Jordan, Area Sales Manager of Thomas James Homes' Arizona Division. "This boutique collection is a testament to the TJH approach, providing design-driven homes with the buyer's lifestyle in mind. We are thrilled to bring these homes to market, offering the chance to own a private and luxurious single-family home within a desirable location."

Located in Uptown on 10th Way, Madison by Thomas James Homes – an ode to the coveted Madison School District – features modern design with an urban flair. Each two-story home will offer a distinct exterior ranging from desert modern to farmhouse and options for multi-generational living with spacious four- to five-bedroom floorplans. Residents will enjoy connectivity to the outdoors with a covered patio and views of Camelback Mountain, with some homes including an outdoor pool, and up to 3,800 square feet of personalized living space allowing for flexibility throughout to develop home offices, gyms, playrooms and more. Each home is professionally crafted with intention by an expert team of designers to incorporate the latest trends, from chef-inspired kitchens to multi-functional living spaces, smart home technology and more.

An ideal blend of suburban and city life, these new construction single-family homes are primely located in central Phoenix offering both privacy and convenience. Madison by Thomas James Homes provides access to a top-rated school district, variety of upscale shopping and dining options and historically rich city streets. Renowned for the Uptown Farmers Market, homeowners will have direct access to hundreds of local vendors offering everything from natural honey to fresh fruits and vegetables.

This boutique collection of luxury homes is representative of TJH's BUY capabilities, providing access to design-driven, pre-construction and newly developed, move-in-ready homes across Southern California, Northern California, Arizona, Colorado and the Pacific Northwest. In 2023, TJH will deliver between 275 to 300 homes to its valued customers across in-demand neighborhoods, including over 29 homes in Phoenix. Designed by a team of top architects, the company's collection of single-family homes offers the latest in smart home technology, design trends and flexible living spaces.

Madison by Thomas James Homes is now accepting ownership inquiries. For more information, visit https://madisonbytjh.com/.

About Thomas James Homes

Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, Thomas James Homes (TJH) is the leading single-lot replacement homebuilder unlocking invaluable access to new homes in the coolest neighborhoods. TJH has more than 500 homes in production across Southern California, Northern California, the Pacific Northwest, Colorado, and Arizona. Delivering design-driven homes in communities within major metro areas where new construction is rare and in demand, TJH's customer-centric solutions include options to build a new home on an existing homesite, personalize a pre-construction home, or buy a completed home curated by in-house design experts. Committed to long-term trade partnerships and recognized by the National Association of Home Builders for its award-winning agent program, TJH exists to help everyone in its marketplace thrive. Thomas James Homes is owned by Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. To learn more visit tjh.com.

