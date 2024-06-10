Thomas James Homes Revolutionizes Homebuilding Experience with Strategic Partnerships for a Seamless Process

In a bold move to transform the homebuying experience, Thomas James Homes pioneers a visionary approach with comprehensive partnerships, available to homeowners from beginning to end

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thomas James Homes (TJH) sets a new standard in the homebuilding experience with the introduction of groundbreaking partnerships. As the premier single-lot replacement homebuilder in coveted neighborhoods across Northern and Southern California, Arizona, and the Pacific Northwest, TJH is committed to delivering an unparalleled customer journey that expands well beyond close.

"We live in a 'want it now' culture, yet the time it takes to build a house hasn't improved in 30 years. We have carefully selected partners who bridge the gap and create comfort during the 12-month construction process," said Brian Reid, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "We are consumed with truly innovating the home building experience while staying true to our promise of transparency and predictability with our customer."

Recognizing the evolving needs of discerning homebuyers, Thomas James Homes has forged strategic alliances with industry-leading brands to provide an unmatched level of service, sophistication and perks. From personalized concierge solutions to transformative wellness experiences, TJH's holistic approach sets a new benchmark for owner's and buyer's next chapters.

Inspirato

Inspirato, the luxury hospitality company that provides access to curated vacation options, gifts those working with TJH a one-year membership to 'travel the world' utilizing a first-class travel service while their homes are under construction. Over 140 TJH homeowners are currently registered and taking advantage of booking travel withinInspirato's vast portfolio of vacation homes and five-star resorts around the world.

Virtuo

Concierge platform Virtuo helps homeowners simplify the moving process and assists them through end-to-end service, making for a stress-free move. Those buying and building with TJH are connected to the full-service organization to ensure a seamless and personalized experience aligned with their journey. Each dedicated home concierge is able to assist with everything from storage and cleaning to utility setup and beyond.

Teak + Table

Teak + Table serves as the Insiders of Outside providing Grade A teak furniture, private design services, outdoor kitchens and product maintenance education. Family owned and operated since 2016, Teak + Table's partnership with Thomas James Homes allows homeowners an exclusive discount on retail pricing, a complimentary design consultation and white glove delivery.

Tonal

The world's smartest strength training system, Tonal utilizes powerful A.I. technology to study performance and adapts as users get stronger in real time. With 200 pounds of digital weight, personalized workout suggestions and weight recommendations packed in a 7x7 space, Tonal's system is tailored to fit individual goals. The company's alignment with Thomas James Homes offers homeowners complimentary white glove delivery and installation as well as consultation on in-home placement.

Vesta

Vesta a luxury interior design, staging and furniture studio, provides TJH clients exclusive access to bespoke white-glove design services throughout the homebuilding journey. Working hand-in-glove with the Thomas James Homes Design Studio experience, Vesta's design team offers homeowners expert advice on everything from selecting wall coverings and window treatments, to designing custom furniture and curating an art collection. Homeowners are introduced to their local Vesta interior designer as soon as the process is underway and TJH's in-market design teams ensure homeowners have perfect coverage, continuity and support throughout the homebuilding journey.

"Thomas James Homes is committed to constantly improving the experience of our customers," said Gina Nixon, Head of Customer and Brand Experience. "Alleviating the stress of homebuilding has always been a part of our mission, and by collaborating closely with our partners across a myriad of fields, we provide effective resources to do so throughout each step of the process. We look forward to expanding TJH's partnership network, enhancing our collective ability to deliver exceptional solutions and ensuring personalized support for each homeowner from start to finish."

Thomas James Homes is dedicated to setting a new standard of excellence in the homebuilding industry. As TJH continues to adapt to the shifting expectations of homebuyers, leveraging the expertise of both existing and forthcoming partners will lead to continued seamless, stress-free experiences for those working with the company.

TJH looks forward to announcing an additional new partnership in the latter half of 2024 with a major national player known as a leader in their respective field. For more information on Thomas James Homes, please visit www.tjh.com.

About Thomas James Homes

Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, Thomas James Homes (TJH) is the leading single-lot replacement homebuilder unlocking invaluable access to new homes in the coolest neighborhoods. TJH has more than 500 homes in production across Southern California, Northern California, the Pacific Northwest and Arizona. Delivering design-driven homes in communities within major metro areas where new construction is rare and in demand, TJH's customer-centric solutions include options to build a new home on an existing homesite, personalize a pre-construction home, or buy a completed home curated by in-house design experts. Committed to long-term trade partnerships and recognized by the National Association of Home Builders for its award-winning agent program, TJH exists to help everyone in its marketplace thrive. Thomas James Homes is owned by Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. To learn more visit tjh.com

About Inspirato

Inspirato is a luxury, members-only vacation club with a mission to inspire lasting memories by changing the way family and friends experience the world together. With 150+ destinations around the world, Inspirato delivers remarkable vacations across its collection of exclusive homes, hotels, resorts, and experiences with members-only nightly rates. What sets Inspirato apart is its first-class, personalized service you can count on with every vacation—from pre-trip planning to an on-site concierge.

About Virtuo

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Virtuo, Inc is the leading home concierge platform. Built on a customer-experience practice, Virtuo provides a real, human concierge and advanced mobile app to help people move, settle, grow and love their home. Their concierge team speak over a dozen languages and have helped thousands of people. They boast an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) and work with builders, real estate agents, mortgage lenders and insurance companies to bring their service to homeowners.

About Teak + Table Outdoor Living

Founded in Hilton Head, South Carolina in 2016, Teak + Table Outdoor Living is a proud family owned, operated and founder-led business that in just a few short years has grown from a local retailer to a vertically integrated outdoor furniture designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer serving residential and commercial clients worldwide. Teak + Table is dedicated to bringing premium outdoor furniture to families and businesses while delivering an experience that is worth sharing with others. Its mission is to work with its consumers to create environments "Where the Best Moments are Made- The Backyard." Unforgettable moments in the backyard are at the core of every decision the family-run business makes. It's the spontaneous get-togethers, early morning coffee outside, cookouts that go too late, moments by the pool at a favorite resort and the best seat from sunrise to sunset that makes what Teak + Table does each day matter. For more information, visit www.teakandtable.com

About Tonal

Tonal is the most intelligent home gym and the first truly personalized approach to strength training. Since its inception in 2015, Tonal has been transforming the fitness industry with intelligent features, including adaptive digital weight that learns from the user for a more personalized, full-body workout. Tonal combines world-class data science, computer vision, AI and instructor-led content. To help members build healthy habits, push past plateaus, and achieve results, Tonal offers more than three thousand coach-led, on-demand, and live workouts across a number of fitness categories, including strength training, cardio, yoga, HIIT, mobility, and more. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

