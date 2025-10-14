Thomas Leslie Recognized on City & State's 2025 'Westchester Power 100' List

Thomas Leslie, founding shareholder of Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Westchester County office, has been recognized on City & State's 2025 "Westchester Power 100" list.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thomas Leslie, founding shareholder of Greenberg Traurig, LLP'sWestchester County office, has been recognized on City & State's 2025 "Westchester Power 100" list.

According to the publication, the list honors Westchester County's 100 most influential people in government, business, health care, education, and nonprofits.

Leslie, a member of the firm's Real Estate Practice, focuses his practice in banking and finance law, representing major U.S. financial institutions. His work includes advising on the purchase, sale, and financing of real estate, loan portfolio transactions, and the financing of fine art, private aircraft, and other high-value collateral. He was recognized in City & State's Westchester Power 100 in 2019, 2021, and 2023, and has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America for Land Use and Zoning Law and Real Estate Law.

