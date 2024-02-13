Thomas Nelson Releases the Breathe Life Bible, Inspiring Faith In Action Through an Empowering Scriptural Journey

"This is an edition that leads us to put action to our faith. I hope that their work will give everyone greater courage to stand strong during days that feel overwhelming, shed light on the dark places of this world, and activate us to walk boldly in faith." Post this

The Bible includes an introductory article by Reverend Dr. Bernice A. King and features a foreword by Ambassador Andrew Young. Gospel recording artist and Presiding Prelate of the Pentecostal Churches of Jesus Christ Fellowship, Bishop Hezekiah Walker authored the prayer of dedication.

Letters of encouragement written by Reverend Matthew Wesley Williams, president of the Interdenominational Theological Center, Dr. Thelma Thomas Daley, president of the National Council of Negro Women, and president of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson greet readers as they embark upon this empowering journey through the Scriptures.

Other contributors include Bishop Marvin Sapp, Bishop Vashti McKenzie, Pastor Debra L. Morton, Bishop Kenneth Ulmer, Dr. Charrita Danley Quimby, Dr. Eric Lee, Pastor Derrick Moore, Arthur Satterwhite, Pastor Tommy Kyllonen, Dr. Helen Delaney, Pastor Tommy Stevenson, LaKeesha Walrond, De'Leice Drane, First Lady Jamell Meeks, James Guitard, Dr. Lakeba Williams, Walter Kimbrough, and Jekalyn Carr.

The Breathe Life Bible's include articles that explore Scripture through the lens of the BREATHE acronym (Believe, Reconcile, Exalt, Act, Trust, Hope, and Elevate), Q&A format articles addressing difficult life situations, short biographical profiles, and more features.

"I'm grateful for the team of editors and writers who have created the notes for The Breathe Life Bible," said Philip Nation, vice president and publisher of Bibles for Thomas Nelson. "This is an edition that leads us to put action to our faith. I hope that their work will give everyone greater courage to stand strong during days that feel overwhelming, shed light on the dark places of this world, and activate us to walk boldly in faith."

Believers searching for biblical guidance as they pursue justice in the world will find The Breathe Life Bible an important addition to their spiritual library.

Trusted by millions of believers around the world, the New King James Version (NKJV) is a bestselling modern "word-for-word" biblical translation. It balances the literary beauty and familiarity of the King James tradition with an extraordinary commitment to preserving the grammar and structure of the underlying biblical languages.

About Michele Clark Jenkins and Stephanie Perry Moore

Michele Clark Jenkins is the author of She Speaks, a former HBO and Black Family Channel executive, and previous general manager of the Estate of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. She currently acts as the Senior Director, Consulting Group for Griffin & Strong, P.C. where she specializes in disparity research. Stephanie Perry Moore is a bestselling author of 80 novels and is the showrunner for The Cool and the Strong a scripted SCETV/PBS show based on her newest book series, Magic Strong. Together, Jenkins and Moore are the cofounders and leaders of Sisters in Faith, a ministry devoted to encouraging and empowering African American women with God's Word, and co-general editors of the Sisters in Faith Bible.

About Thomas Nelson

Thomas Nelson is a world leading publisher and provider of Christian content and has been providing readers with quality inspirational products for more than 200 years. As part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., the publishing group provides multiple formats of award-winning Bibles, books, gift books, cookbooks, curriculum and digital content, with distribution of its products in more than 100 countries. Thomas Nelson, is headquartered in Nashville, TN. For additional information visit www.thomasnelsonbibles.com.

