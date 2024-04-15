Thomas Welter of Empower Brands Engages Student Leaders as a '23-'24 Nebraska Fellow

Franchise industry leader, Thomas Welter, finished his first year as a University of Nebraska - Lincoln fellow

GLEN ALLEN, Va., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Welter, President at Empower Brands, completed his inaugural year as a Nebraska Fellow at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Business Administration. The 2023-2024 school year is the first of a two-year commitment to the Center for Entrepreneurship in Lincoln as one of its Nebraska Fellows. In this role, Welter further enriches the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, empowering students to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations and contribute meaningfully to the business world.

Dean Kathy Farrell highlights Welter's profound impact on the university community. "Tom generously shares his time, knowledge, and experience with students in all majors at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln through the Center for Entrepreneurship," says Dean Farrell. "He also inspires them to continue their entrepreneurial journey and lead the future of business."

Through the past academic year, Welter worked with students in and out of the classroom with specific application to real life situations new entrepreneurs were facing. "I had the unique opportunity to work with terrific brands such as incubation brand Cattle Kettle as well providing insights into the Farmstead Sense brand. I was impressed with the level of sophistication these undergrad and research graduate students had with the development of their concepts, protection of their intellectual property and path towards commercial application. Nebraska is in their DNA and their work reflects the efforts to improved agricultural sciences and application across the state with greater enactment nationally." said Welter.

Welter was a panelist at the Franchise Forum held in Lincoln this past month in conjunction with a partnership of the Yum Center for Global Franchise Excellence in Louisville, KY. As a twenty-five year franchising executive and expert in the people continuum, Welter shared views on championing the success of franchisees in their local markets as they deliver the brand experience to consumers within the residential services space.

"The entrepreneur center at UNL aims to provide experiential opportunities for students to bring lectures to life and connect content to real application," says Dr. Lindsay Thompsen, Assistant Professor of Practice Management and Entrepreneurship. "Tom was instrumental in the franchising program this year, sharing his vast leadership experiences and knowledge in a franchise forum to help students and community members. Tom is an impeccable example of a Husker alum and shows what success can look like with a business degree after graduation. We're grateful for his continued support and enthusiasm for our programs!"

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my initial year at the Center and received more from my interactions with the students and faculty than I can ever give back. The University of Nebraska is a special place, and as the locals say, There is no place like Nebraska," said Welter.

For more information about the Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship and their initiatives, visit https://business.unl.edu/academic-programs/center-for-entrepreneurship/

About Thomas Welter: Thomas Welter is a distinguished professional in the field of business leadership and entrepreneurship and is currently the Group President at Empower Brands, overseeing 8 of its 10 franchise brands. With a passion for mentoring and empowering the next generation of business leaders, Welter actively engages with students and community members through his involvement with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Entrepreneurship Center.

